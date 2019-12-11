Equal Experts Ranks 2nd in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in the UK 2020 Awards

Equal Experts - a global network of expert software consultants solving big business problems with technology - is honoured to have placed second in the latest Glassdoor Best Places to Work in the UK awards.

“We are humbled to receive this accolade,” said Thomas Granier, Founder and co-CEO, Equal Experts. “One of our shared principles is that we value client success over getting recognition. It is much more important to us that our customers win awards instead of Equal Experts - for the outcomes we have helped them achieve.”

“However, when I founded Equal Experts I had a main driver. I wanted to create a haven where both IT expert practitioners and customers could work together in harmony, focussing on long term mutual value instead of one-sided short term gain. I wanted to create an organisation of “grown-ups” - a working environment with less politics, less hierarchy and more autonomy - where we speak the truth to clients, where we are humble enough to say we don’t have all the answers, where we have enough empathy to support each other, and share our customers’ pain. I wanted to create a space where it is easy to have genuine relationships, built on trust - between every member of the network, employees, associates and customers,” added Thomas.

“So, of all the awards we could possible received, this one is actually quite special for us. While I believe Equal Experts still has a way to go before it becomes the kind of organization I think it should be, this award shows me that we are going in the right direction.”

“I would like to thank everyone that worked with Equal Experts, employees and ex-employees, associates and alumni, team members from other organisations and all our past and current customers for making all this possible” concluded Thomas.

Equal Experts has pioneered an innovative business model where all consultants have around 10 years’ experience or more in the industry. At Equal Experts, consultants can still be “makers" and practice their craft instead of moving into management positions, and they can keep learning from people as experienced as them. Equal Experts operates an associate-based model, with only one third of its workforce permanent, the remainder is made up of long-standing associates (independent senior consultants). Associates are in majority recruited through recommendations from other members of the network and selected based on a set of values shared by all the Equal Experts’ consultants. This model provides Equal Experts the flexibility to build the right shaped team with people who have actively chosen to meet the outcome and address the specific challenges that are unique to each engagement.

Here’s some of the feedback from Equal Experts employees and associates quoted directly from Glassdoor:

“You have the flexibility to try new things without the corporate noise to hinder every initiative. Genuinely inspiring people here. “

“Opportunity to grow and learn every day (...). I love working with grown ups but we still have fun.”

“Good work life balance, no divas, no slackers, just nice and normal people you are happy to work with”

“Your opinion is actively sought and valued. You have the opportunity to influence at all levels. There is a real team feel - individuals respect and support each other. Autonomy - you are trusted to do the right thing and to use your expertise.”

“A true values driven organisation that has progressive ways of working and attitudes to their people. Always seeking to learn, evolve and to do better. A world apart from the usual traditional IT consultancies and all the better for it. A focus on doing what's right for clients and their people above office politics and profits.”

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-UK-LST_KQ0,22.htm

About Equal Experts

Founded in 2007 to challenge the traditional consulting model, Equal Experts is now made up of 1,500+ expert consultants delivering custom software and helping with digital transformation for our clients – globally. As strategic partners, we use industry leading strategy, design and delivery techniques to help customers disrupt their markets, create innovative products, accelerate delivery, and build world-class solutions.

