Skillsoft und MIT Sloan Management Review entwickeln ein gemeinsames Programm zur Förderung von Führungskräften für die digitale Wirtschaft

|December 11, 2019 09:30 AM EST
MIT Sloan Management Review, ein vom Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) herausgegebenes forschungsbasiertes Magazin und eine digitale Plattform für Führungskräfte, und Skillsoft, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen im Bereich Corporate Learning, geben eine Kooperation für ein neues Programm zur Entwicklung von Führungskräften bekannt. Das unter beiden Marken (Co-Branded) entwickelte Programm soll Unternehmen einen Wettbewerbsvorteil in einer digitalen Welt ermöglichen, in der Innovation immer mehr zum Schlüsselfaktor wird. Die digitale Wirtschaft erfordert neue Führungsqualitäten, Unternehmenshierarchien werden immer flacher und Einzelpersonen übernehmen auf jeder Ebene neue Führungsverantwortlichkeiten. Viele Mitarbeiter sind nicht darauf vorbereitet, in einer digitalen Welt eine solche Führungsrolle zu übernehmen. Unternehmen stehen daher vor der Herausforderung, ihre Belegschaft auf skalierbare, erschwingliche und effektive Weise entsprechend auszubilden.
Das Skillsoft Leadership Development Program powered by MIT Sloan Management Review bietet exklusiven Zugang zu Lerninhalten, die speziell auf die Entwicklung visionärer Führungskräfte ausgerichtet sind. Sie sollen Führungskräfte mit den erforderlichen Kompetenzen ausstatten, um die dringendsten Herausforderungen des digitalen Zeitalters zu meistern. Durch die Zusammenarbeit von Skillsoft und MIT Sloan Management Review erhalten die Lernenden innovative, forschungsbasierte und qualitativ hochwertige Inhalte. Da die Digitalisierung zu einem entscheidenden Erfolgsfaktor in der heutigen Geschäftswelt geworden ist, gehören die Förderung von Innovationen und die damit verbundenen Wettbewerbsvorteile zu den Zielen der Kompetenzschulung. Die gemeinsame Leadership-Lösung wird im ersten Quartal 2020 erhältlich sein und bietet dank Percipio, Skillsofts Plattform für intelligente Lernerfahrungen, neben den zukunftsorientierten Inhalten ein besonders ansprechendes und umfassendes Lernerlebnis.
„Skillsoft und MIT Sloan Management Review teilen eine gemeinsame Vision von der Zukunft der Führungskräfteentwicklung für eine digitale Welt", erklärt Paul Michelman, Chefredakteur des MIT Sloan Management Review. „Gemeinsam sind wir besonders gut aufgestellt, um erstklassige, zukunftsorientierte Inhalte zu entwickeln und bereitzustellen, mit denen Führungskräfte weltweit für das erfolgreiche Arbeiten in einer digitalen Wirtschaft vorbereitet werden. Der Zugang zu Führungskräftetrainings, die die Beweglichkeit, die Innovationsbereitschaft und die digitalen Fähigkeiten der Schulungsteilnehmer verbessern, wird in der heutigen digitalen Welt, in der Innovation einen Wettbewerbsvorteil bedeutet, immer wichtiger.“
In der ersten Phase der Programmeinführung werden Inhalte und Erkenntnisse anerkannter Autoren des MIT Sloan Management Review in die Wissens-Bibliothek von Skillsoft aufgenommen. Mehr als 200 vom MIT Sloan Management Review verfasste Artikel sind bereits verfügbar. Weitere Artikel und Videos aus der umfangreichen Sammlung des Magazins sowie neue Inhalte, die gemeinsam mit Autoren und Herausgebern des MIT Sloan Management Review erstellt wurden, werden im Laufe des Jahres 2020 veröffentlicht. Die Autoren und Herausgeber des MIT Sloan Management Review werden an einer interaktiven Live Events Serie von Skillsoft sowie an der jährlichen Kundenkonferenz „Perspectives“ teilnehmen. Um die Fähigkeit einer Organisation zur digitalen Transformation weiter zu verbessern, werden Skillsoft und MIT Sloan Management Review gemeinsam ein Leadership Digital Readiness Assessment entwickeln, das einen diagnostischen Indikator für die aktuelle Fähigkeit einer Organisation liefert, sich auf die digitalen Veränderungen in ihrer jeweiligen Branche vorzubereiten und daraus Nutzen zu ziehen.
„Mit der Weiterentwicklung von Technologien, Gesetzen und entscheidenden Geschäftsfaktoren, haben sich auch die KPIs für Führungskräfte verschoben. Um eine positive Geschäftsentwicklung aufrechtzuerhalten, müssen sich unsere Führungskräfte an die Markt- und Mitarbeitererwartungen von morgen anpassen“, betont Beth Teixeira, Director of Learning bei der Internet-Marktforschungsfirma Comscore. „Das vom MIT Sloan Management Review unterstützte Skillsoft Leadership Development Program fördert die neuen Fähigkeiten, die unsere Führungskräfte benötigen, um Top-Talente zu binden und auf geschäftliche Anforderungen zu reagieren."
„Marktschwankungen und wirtschaftliche Unsicherheit erfordern, dass Unternehmen Führungskräfte dafür ausrüsten, die Verantwortung für die Förderung der Geschäftstransformation durch Innovation zu übernehmen", so Heide Abelli, GM Leadership & Business bei Skillsoft. „Durch die Zusammenarbeit mit MIT Sloan Management Review und dessen renommierten Fachautoren können wir sicherstellen, dass Führungskräfte auf allen Ebenen dabei unterstützt werden, Fähigkeiten und Kompetenzen zu entwickeln, die für ein schnelllebiges und sich rasch veränderndes digitales Geschäftsumfeld erforderlich sind."
Mehr Informationen zum Skillsoft-Leaderhsip-Entwicklungsprogramm, powered by MIT Sloan Management Review, erhalten Sie auf der Startseite des Produkts und im Blog-Post „Creating Leaders for the Era of Continuous Innovation “.
Über MIT Sloan Management Review
Beim MIT Sloan Management Review (MIT SMR) teilen wir die Begeisterung und Neugier, wie sich die Praxis des Managements im digitalen Zeitalter verändert, mit unseren Lesern. Unsere Experten helfen Führungskräften dabei, Trends zu erforschen, die das Funktionieren, den Wettbewerb und die Wertschöpfung von Unternehmen in einer technologiebasierten Welt beeinflussen. Wir liefern Analysen auf Basis von Fakten und Beobachtungen aus der Praxis, die Führungskräfte zu großartiger Arbeit anregen. Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.sloanreview.mit.edu.
Über Skillsoft
Skillsoft ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Bereich Corporate Learning und bietet intelligente Technologien mit ansprechenden Inhalten, die Geschäftserfolge moderner Unternehmen unterstützen. Das Portfolio von Skillsoft umfasst drei preisgekrönte Lösungen, die Lernen, Leistung und Erfolg unterstützen: ein umfassendes Sortiment an Skillsoft Lerninhalten, die Percipio Plattform für intelligente Lernerfahrungen und die SumTotal Suite für Talent Development.
Skillsoft bietet eine umfassende Auswahl an cloudbasierten Lerninhalten für Unternehmen, darunter Kurse, Videos, Bücher und anderen Quellen für Business- und Managementfähigkeiten, Leadership-Entwicklung, digitale Transformation, IT-Fähigkeiten und -Zertifizierungen, Produktivitäts- und Kollaborations-Tools sowie für Compliance. Das intuitive Design von Percipio spricht moderne Lerner an und trägt dazu bei, den Lernprozess zu beschleunigen. Die SumTotal-Suite bietet mithilfe ihrer mehrfach ausgezeichneten Technologie messbare Unterstützung über die gesamte Karriere der Mitarbeiter hinweg – von Talent Acquisition, zu Learning Management und Talent Management.
Tausende von führenden Unternehmen vertrauen auf Skillsoft, darunter 65 Prozent der Fortune-500-Unternehmen. Erfahren Sie mehr auf: www.skillsoft.de.
