Skillsoft and MIT Sloan Management Review Join Forces to Deliver a Leadership Development Program Designed to Cultivate Innovative Leaders for Today’s Digital Economy

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 11, 2019 09:30 AM EST
MIT Sloan Management Review, a research-based magazine and digital platform for business executives published at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Skillsoft, a global leader in corporate learning, are collaborating to deliver a co-branded leadership development program designed to provide a competitive edge in a digital world where innovation is key. As the digital economy demands new leadership skill sets, organizations are flattening, and individuals are assuming new leadership responsibilities at every level. Many in these new roles find themselves unprepared to lead in a digital world while organizations struggle to train the workforce in a scalable, affordable and effective way.
The Skillsoft Leadership Development Program powered by MIT Sloan Management Review provides exclusive access to visionary leadership development content that prepares leaders with the right competencies to tackle the most pressing challenges of the digital era. By joining forces, Skillsoft and MIT Sloan Management Review provide learners with cutting edge, research-based, quality content that will drive the innovation necessary for carving out a competitive advantage at a time when being digital is becoming table stakes for succeeding in today’s business world. In addition to visionary content, the co-branded leadership solution, scheduled to launch in Q1 2020, will deliver a highly engaging and immersive learning experience via Percipio, Skillsoft’s intelligent learning experience platform.
“Skillsoft and MIT Sloan Management Review are tightly aligned in our shared vision of the future of leadership development for the digital world,” said Paul Michelman, editor in chief, MIT Sloan Management Review. “Together, we are better equipped to develop and deliver best-in-class, visionary content that will prepare leaders in every corner of the world to be successful in a digital economy. Access to leadership development training that accelerates agility, an innovation mindset and digital skills is increasingly critical in today’s digital world where innovation drives competitive advantage.”
In the first phase of the program’s rollout, content and insights from acclaimed MIT Sloan Management Review authors will be curated into the Skillsoft content library. More than 200 MIT Sloan Management Review authored articles are already available while additional articles and videos from the vast MIT Sloan Management Review collection, as well as new content created with MIT Sloan Management Review authors and editors, will be launched throughout 2020. In the future, MIT Sloan Management Review authors and editors will participate in Skillsoft’s interactive Live Events series as well as their annual Perspectives customer conference. To further improve an organization’s ability to digitally transform, Skillsoft and MIT Sloan Management Review will co-develop a Leadership Digital Readiness Assessment designed to provide a diagnostic indicator of an organization’s current ability to prepare for and capitalize on the digital disruption in their respective industry.
“As technologies, law and business currencies evolve, leadership KPIs have shifted. In order to sustain strong business performance, our leaders must adapt to tomorrow’s market and workforce expectations,” said Beth Teixeira, director of learning, Comscore. “The Skillsoft Leadership Development Program powered by MIT Sloan Management Review features the new skills our leaders need to retain top talent and respond to business demands.”
“Market volatility and uncertainty require organizations to equip leaders to assume the responsibility of driving business transformation through innovation,” said Heide Abelli, general manager and SVP, Leadership & Business, Skillsoft. “By collaborating with MIT Sloan Management Review and leveraging its renowned expert authors, we can ensure that leaders at all levels are developing the right skills and competencies required for fast-paced and rapidly changing digital business environments.”
To learn more about the Skillsoft Leadership Development Program powered by MIT Sloan Management Review, visit the product landing page or read a blog post on “Creating Leaders for the Era of Continuous Innovation.”
About MIT Sloan Management Review
At MIT Sloan Management Review (MIT SMR) we share with our readers an excitement and curiosity about how the practice of management is transforming in the digital age. Our expert contributors help leaders explore the trends that are shaping how organizations operate, compete and create value in a technology-fueled world. We deliver the kind of evidence-based analysis and practical insight that inspires leaders to do great work. Learn more at www.sloanreview.mit.edu.
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft is a global leader in corporate learning, delivering beautiful technology and engaging content that drives business impact for modern enterprises. Skillsoft comprises three award-winning systems that support learning, performance and success: Skillsoft learning content, the Percipio intelligent learning experience platform and the SumTotal suite for Talent Development.
Skillsoft provides a comprehensive selection of cloud-based corporate learning content, including courses, videos, books and other resources on Leadership Development, Business Skills, Digital Transformation, Technology & Developer and Compliance. Percipio’s intuitive design engages modern learners and its consumer-led experience assists in accelerating learning. The SumTotal suite delivers measurable impact across that entire employee lifecycle via award-winning technology that powers talent acquisition, learning management and talent management.
Skillsoft is trusted by thousands of the world’s leading organizations, including 65 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005013/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT