ITRI Showcases AI and Robotics Technologies at CES 2020

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 11, 2019 10:00 AM EST
The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, today announced it will introduce and demonstrate AI and robotics technologies at its booth 25650, LVCC, South Hall 2 at CES 2020. ITRI’s featured technologies include the Mobile Arm Robot System (MARS), a smart integrated service robot platform combining mobility, sensing, manipulation, and human-machine interaction functions; and GenkiCam, an AI camera that can identify a baby’s emotions, monitor its heartbeat and breathing, and immediately inform parents of any abnormality. At ITRI’s booth, MARS will move around to greet visitors, take photos, and give away gifts. Visitors can show GenkiCam their angry or happy faces and let the camera identify their emotions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005271/en/
ITRI showcases AI & robotics technologies at CES 2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Mobile Arm Robot System (MARS) is an integrated autonomous mobile platform incorporating high-efficiency wheel drive modules, 2D/3D sensors, flexible multi-joint robotic arms and AI vision capabilities. MARS is suitable for indoor applications, particularly in inspection services or in light industry, such as inventory checks for large shopping malls or retail stores. Using AI visual scanning detection, MARS can send out-of-stock notifications and generate replenishment lists. When customers misplace goods after viewing, ITRI’s MARS can issue alerts and remove the misplaced items from the shelf, keeping the display neat and tidy.
Recently, the demand for robots with autonomous navigation and inspection capabilities has increased. For example, a giant U.S. retailer introduced a shelf-tracking robot to replace human employees in performing inventory inspection to improve replenishment efficiency and accuracy. However, this type of robot can only detect on-shelf availability but cannot manage greater disorder such as misplacement of goods by employees or customers. In contrast, ITRI’s MARS uses its smart vision system and flexible arm to relocate goods, improving shelf maintenance and enhancing customer satisfaction.
The mobile platform of MARS uses a suspended two-wheel differential drive capable of fast linear response and rotation. The robotics system can adapt to uneven indoor floors and cross ground wires. While moving, MARS fuses information from LiDAR and depth vision sensors to plan routes and avoid obstacles. The highly flexible robot arm with an AI vision system and an adaptable gripper enables wide-angle perception and precise object retrieval. It can work with people, includes a speech system and provides friendly reminders about safety rules and work procedures for human workers. MARS’s software is ROS (Robot Operation System) compatible and allows secondary development of AI vision, platform drive, arm flexibility, etc.
GenkiCam is an AI camera and monitoring device for baby care. The edge-computing camera can identify whether a baby is happy, has its face covered, or is vomiting. It can monitor a baby’s heartbeat and breathing and can immediately inform parents of any abnormality such as sleep apnea. GenkiCam uses deep learning technology to alert parents’ smartphones of dangerous events to ensure infant safety. GenkiCam can also capture a baby’s smiles so parents can record and enjoy these happy moments. To create GenkiCam, researchers first collected and labeled more than 500,000 images of different baby faces, and then designed a deep-learning architecture to classify the facial expressions and identify dangerous events. The accuracy of abnormal event detection is higher than 95 percent, allowing parents to manage housework and improve their sleep. GenkiCam’s smooth and amiable appearance provides a gentle presence.
Unlike other baby cameras, GenkiCam has AI capabilities at the embedded edge. With multi-core CPU and an AI intellectual property core, the AI capabilities can still function and ensure baby care even though the external Internet is disconnected, and the RGB/IR camera module functions in any lighting environment.
Additional AI and robotic technologies at ITRI’s booth include:
- Robot with Smart Joints reduces design difficulty and occupied volume of the electric control box of a robot manipulator by integrating the motor and driver into a joint module for each joint of the robot manipulator. The number of the smart joints are determined by the different applications. The weight, payload, and repeatability of the 6-DOF robot respectively are 15 kg, 5 kg, and 0.02 mm, which allow the robot to achieve high positioning accuracy and repeatability. At ITRI’s booth, the robot will demonstrate its high-accuracy movement in an electric maze game; visitors compete with the robot by attempting to move a rod through a maze without touching the metal sides in a shorter time than the robot.
- ITRI Cloud Gaming, a virtual mobility infrastructure (VMI) cloud gaming system backed by an ARM SOC cluster, breaks the rule requiring players to download a game to the terminal device. With VMI, the cloud gaming mode moves the workload from the player's device to the data center. Players simply can play a game without downloading it. Through integration with an AI training system, game developers can simulate player behaviors from the battles collected in the data center and reduce game development time. At ITRI’s booth, visitors can play the game Minecraft via ITRI’s mobile phone without downloading the game.
- Micro LED Technology and Applications is a micro LED display featuring low power consumption and high brightness. Through innovative "pixel area release" technology, the display integrates sensing functions between pixels and brightness is adjusted automatically according to indoor/outdoor ambient light conditions. Panel size can be defined freely, and maintenance expenses are largely saved. In 2019, ITRI developed fine pitch passive matrix micro-LED display modules by directly transferring μLED arrays onto PCB substrates. This fine pitch μLED display panel breaks the bottleneck of conventional LED display which has been constrained by the limitation of reaching pixel pitch less than 1mm. A micro-LED signage module will be on display at ITRI’s booth.
- Mechavision Inc., an ITRI spinoff company, provides efficient tactile sensing solutions for robotics and partners with many leading companies in the robotics industry. Mechavision’s main product, Contact Skin, is a highly sensitive tactile skin that immediately triggers the emergency stop of a robot when sensing a firm touch. It can be applied to human-robot collaborative scenarios and complies with ISO 13849 (Cat.3, PL d) and ISO/TS 15066. Mechavision has been working with Mitsubishi Electric on transmitting information to the cloud via PLC control software to offer instant manufacturing status for factory managers. At ITRI’s booth, the moving robotic arm will stop immediately when it senses a touch.
Photos and videos are available here.
ITRI’s CES 2020 online press kit is available here.
About ITRI
The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.
Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 280 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.itri.org/eng.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005271/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT