Kronos Scores its Highest-ever Glassdoor Best Places to Work Ranking

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 11, 2019 10:11 AM EST
Kronos Incorporated today announced that it has been honored with its highest-ever ranking as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020.
News Facts
- Of the more than 1 million organizations reviewed on Glassdoor, Kronos continued its climb up the 100 Best Places to Work list, landing at No. 35 overall for Large U.S. organizations – up nine spots from 2019 and 28 spots from its inaugural 2018 ranking – and is one of the top-ranked employers in the software industry.
-
The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice program is based solely on input from employees who elect to provide anonymous reviews about their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor. The Best Places to Work list is determined by reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the Large category, a company must have 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes during the period of eligibility.
- When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall as well as key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, and work/life balance.
-
In 2019, Kronos was named a top workplace in every single country where it has a significant presence, including top rankings in Australia, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and the U.K., and is a multi-year honoree on prestigious award lists including FORTUNE Best 100 Companies to Work For®; Fortune magazine Best Workplace for Millennials; Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld; and one of the healthiest employers by the National Business Group on Health.
- Kronos was also recently ranked by both the Boston Business Journal and The Boston Globe as one of the top large employers in Massachusetts, where the company is headquartered.
- Kronos CEO Aron Ain, a four-time winner of Glassdoor’s Top CEOs honor, writes about the company’s culture and how to use employee engagement as a growth strategy in his award-winning book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
- Kronos recently announced record-setting Fiscal 2019 results with annual recurring revenue surpassing $1 billion for the first time driven by the fastest-adopted solution in company history, Workforce Dimensions, and a surge in HCM business primarily led by Workforce Ready growth.
- Kronos employs more than 6,000 people worldwide – including recently hiring more employees in a 12-month period than ever before – with hundreds of current job openings around the world.
Employee Quotes About Kronos on Glassdoor
- “This is a large company with a small company feel, led by a CEO who truly cares about all of his employees. I have worked at Kronos for 16 years and I can tell you almost immediately this became a career for me and not a job. I have never worked anywhere where the CEO cares so much for his employees and recognizes the success of the company is based on its employees.”
- “I returned after a nearly 8-year absence and picked up right where I left off. Great people, great products, great culture, great leadership.”
- “The first software company I have worked for that does the right thing for the customer 100% of the time. Kronos makes decisions and investments for the long term, not to ‘make the quarter.’”
- “Great people that truly want to see you succeed. Everyone – and I mean everyone – is accessible and ready to help in any way.”
- “Kronos is a front runner for employee satisfaction. I have never worked for a company of this size that is so dedicated to both their employees and their customers. It is a true pleasure to work for Kronos.”
Supporting Quotes
-
Aron Ain, chief executive officer, Kronos
“I have an extra special spring in my step today knowing that Kronites continue to be proud to work at Kronos and compelled to use their voices to help propel our great company to its highest ranking ever by Glassdoor. Wow – it’s remarkable. While we don’t focus on our culture and people to win awards, it’s energizing to validate what I’ve always believed: Kronos is a magical place to work and it’s our high-performing people who continue to drive us to historic heights.”
-
Christian Sutherland-Wong, president, chief operating officer, and incoming chief executive officer, Glassdoor
“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission, and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020. In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities, and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees.”
Supporting Resources
- For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.
- Follow the Glassdoor conversation on social media with #BPTW.
- Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
- Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how to transform employee engagement into a growth strategy in his book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
- Take a look at the lighter side of the workforce in the Time Well Spent cartoon series from Kronos.
- Subscribe to follow The Workforce Institute at Kronos for insight, research, blogs, and podcasts on how organizations can manage today’s modern workforce to drive engagement and performance.
- Learn about the Kronos WorkInspired culture and check out Kronos job openings.
- Visit the Kronos Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) page to learn how Kronites strive to be great people every day.
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005602/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT