Confluent Awarded One of the Glassdoor’s Best Places To Work in 2020

|
|December 11, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Confluent, Inc., the event streaming platform pioneer, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award that recognizes the 50 Best Places to Work for small and medium companies in the U.S. The Employees’ Choice Awards program is based entirely on the input of employees who voluntarily post feedback on Glassdoor about overall company rating, career opportunities, benefits, culture, work-life balance and more. This comes on the heels of Confluent co-founder and CEO Jay Kreps receiving Glassdoor’s 2019 Top CEO award, which was also sourced from employee feedback.
“At Confluent, we believe that ‘the team is the first priority’ as we see our team as the foundation of everything we do and basis for building a world class product and business," said Jay Kreps. "With a team-first mindset, we created an inclusive, collaborative workplace that empowers employees to do their best work and celebrates individuals’ achievements. We’re dedicated to staying true to our values as we rapidly expand our workforce globally. This recognition indicates we’re on the right path to achieving that while we help create the future with event streaming.”
With more than 100 anonymous reviews from current and former employees, Confluent earned an average of 4.8 of 5 stars and received the following Glassdoor reviews that highlight the employee experience at Confluent:
- "This is the first place I've worked in my career where I feel appreciated, valued and like I am really learning and growing at the rate I want."
- "You know what the company mission and priorities are and the teams are well-aligned to make it all happen."
- "I've never been a part of a company that is as flexible and accommodative as Confluent."
- "Employee experience matters and there are programs to ensure the global team feels connected."
- "There’s a high level of transparency from the top down."
- "The workplace experience team is amazing and plans the best events."
Confluent has gained recognition for providing first-class support for its distributed workforce spanning 20 offices worldwide. The company was recently named a 2019 LinkedIn Top Startup, one of the 50 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For by Battery Ventures and a three-time Forbes Cloud 100 honoree.
“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. “In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees.”
Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account the quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.
For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.
About Confluent
Confluent, founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka®, pioneered the enterprise-ready event streaming platform. With Confluent, organizations benefit from the first event streaming platform built for the enterprise with the ease-of-use, scalability, security and flexibility required by the most discerning global companies to run their business in real time. Companies leading their respective industries have realized success with this new platform paradigm to transform their architectures to streaming from batch processing, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Confluent is headquartered in Palo Alto and London with offices globally. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Platform and Confluent Cloud at www.confluent.io/download.
About Glassdoor
Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT