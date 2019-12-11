GSMA: Tecnologias móveis que permitem grandes reduções de carbono em resposta a emergências climáticas

|By Business Wire
|
|December 11, 2019 11:32 AM EST
O uso da tecnologia móvel permitiu uma redução global das emissões de gases de efeito estufa (GEE) de cerca de 2,135 milhões de toneladas de CO2e no ano passado, de acordo com um novo estudo encomendado pela GSMA – uma quantidade aproximada às emissões totais emitidas anualmente pela Rússia1. A economia de emissões foi quase dez vezes maior que a pegada de carbono global da própria indústria móvel2.
O novo relatório da GSMA, produzido em colaboração com a Carbon Trust, uma especialista independente em sustentabilidade, está sendo apresentado na Conferência das Nações Unidas sobre as Mudanças Climáticas de 2019 (COP25), realizada este mês em Madrid. Ele constatou que a maioria das emissões evitadas graças às tecnologias móveis foram resultado de reduções significativas no consumo de energia e combustível. Em 2018, tecnologias móveis como Máquina-para-Máquina (M2M) e Internet das Coisas (IoT) possibilitaram uma redução de 1,44 bilhão de MWh de energia e economizaram 521 bilhões de litros de combustível no mundo todo.
“O ecossistema móvel permitiu economias de eletricidade e gás suficientes no ano passado para abastecer mais de 70 milhões de casas por um ano inteiro nos Estados Unidos. Além disso, economizou combustível para todos os 32,5 milhões de carros registrados no Reino Unido por 19 anos”, disse Mats Granryd, diretor geral da GSMA. “O estudo de hoje destaca como as tecnologias móveis e inteligentes estão impulsionando o crescimento econômico sustentável e, ao mesmo tempo, evitando as emissões em vários setores da indústria. Essas tecnologias serão cruciais para o mundo alcançar suas metas de Net Zero.”
“A mudança climática exige um esforço coletivo entre governos, empresas e sociedade civil se queremos limitar o aumento da temperatura global a 1,5 grau”, disse Tom Delay, CEO da Carbon Trust. “Esta análise mostra o papel positivo que a tecnologia móvel está desempenhando na evolução de outros setores e é um ótimo exemplo do que é possível.”
A Carbon Trust examinou 14 mercados do mundo3 para formar uma amostra representativa do “efeito de ativação” da capacidade do setor móvel de reduzir emissões. Os resultados indicam uma divisão uniforme entre o efeito de ativação das tecnologias M2M/IoT e aquelas ativadas por mudanças de comportamento do uso pessoal de smartphones.
A maioria das emissões evitadas pelas tecnologias M2M ocorre principalmente em edifícios, transportes, manufatura e setor de energia – setores que compõem uma grande parte das emissões globais de GEE. Por exemplo, a economia em edifícios é resultado de tecnologias que melhoram a eficiência energética, como sistemas de gerenciamento de edifícios e medidores inteligentes. No setor de transportes, o uso da telemática pode melhorar a otimização de rotas e a eficiência de combustível dos veículos.
Enquanto isso, o uso pessoal de smartphones está permitindo reduções de emissões devido a comportamentos encorajadores, como viagens reduzidas, maior uso de transporte público, controle remoto do aquecimento doméstico e compras on-line.
O relatório fornece uma análise de alto nível de seis categorias de mecanismos de ativação, juntamente com estudos de caso. A maior categoria de emissões evitadas é “Vida, trabalho e saúde inteligentes” (39% do total de emissões evitadas em 2018), seguidas por “Transportes e cidades inteligentes” (30%), “Fabricação inteligente” (11%), “Edifícios inteligentes” (10%), “Energia inteligente” (7%) e “Agricultura inteligente” (3%).
“O efeito de ativação: o impacto das tecnologias de comunicações móveis nas reduções de emissão de carbono” é produzido pela GSMA e pela Carbon Trust. O relatório fornece uma análise detalhada dos resultados e das premissas usadas nos cálculos, incluindo uma metodologia completa.
Mobilização da indústria sobre a ação climática
Muitos dos maiores grupos de operadoras de telefonia móvel do mundo concordaram em começar a divulgar seus impactos climáticos como parte de uma nova grande iniciativa liderada pela GSMA para desenvolver um roteiro de ação climática da indústria móvel, em conformidade com o Acordo de Paris4. As divulgações formam a primeira fase de um roteiro de ação climática para todo o setor.
A GSMA está trabalhando com as operadoras participantes e em parceria com a comunidade internacional, especialistas em clima e organizações de terceiros para avançar no progresso do setor, estabelecer melhores práticas e apoiar a divulgação e o estabelecimento de metas. O trabalho faz parte da jornada da indústria para apoiar o cumprimento dos Objetivos de Desenvolvimento Sustentável (ODS) da ONU, especificamente o ODS nº 13, relativo à ação climática. Acesse www.gsma.com/climate para saber mais.
-FIM-
Soobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras de telefonia móvel no mundo todo, reunindo mais de 750 operadoras e cerca de 400 empresas do amplo ecossistema da tecnologia móvel, incluindo fabricantes de aparelhos e dispositivos, empresas de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e empresas de internet, assim como organizações em setores industriais adjacentes. A GSMA também produz os eventos MWC líderes do setor, realizados anualmente em Barcelona, Los Angeles e Xangai, além do Mobile 360 Series com conferências regionais.
Para mais informações, acesse o site corporativo da GSMA em www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA.
1 OECD, Emissão de gases de efeito estufa, https://stats.oecd.org/Index.aspx?DataSetCode=AIR_GHG#
2 As emissões anuais globais do setor móvel são calculadas em aproximadamente 220 milhões de toneladas de CO2e
3 Austrália, Brasil, China, Egito, França, Alemanha, Índia, Quênia, México, África do Sul, Coreia do Sul, Espanha, Reino Unido e EUA
4 https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/press-release/worlds-leading-mobile-operators-to-disclose-climate-impacts-as-part-of-new-gsma-led-climate-action-roadmap/
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005692/pt/
