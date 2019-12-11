GSMA: tecnologías móviles que permiten reducir enormes cantidades de carbono en respuesta a la emergencia climática

|By Business Wire
|
|December 11, 2019 11:44 AM EST
El uso de la tecnología móvil permitió una reducción global de las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero (GEI) de aproximadamente 2135 millones de toneladas de CO2e el año pasado, según un nuevo estudio encargado por la GSMA, cantidad similar a las emisiones totales producidas anualmente por Rusia1. El ahorro de emisiones fue casi diez veces mayor que la huella de carbono global del propio sector de la telefonía móvil2.
El nuevo informe de la GSMA, elaborado en colaboración con Carbon Trust, un especialista independiente en sostenibilidad, se presenta en la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático (COP25) de 2019, celebrada este mes en Madrid. Pudo comprobarse que la mayoría de las emisiones evitadas gracias a las tecnologías móviles eran el resultado de reducciones significativas en el consumo de energía y combustibles. En 2018, las tecnologías móviles como la comunicación entre máquinas (Machine-to-Machine, M2M) y la Internet de las cosas (IoT) permitieron reducir en 1440 millones de MWh la energía, además de ahorrar 521 000 millones de litros de combustible en todo el mundo.
«El año pasado, el ecosistema móvil permitió ahorrar suficiente electricidad y gas para abastecer a más de 70 millones de hogares durante todo un año en los Estados Unidos. Además, se ahorró suficiente combustible para conducir los 32,5 millones de coches registrados en el Reino Unido durante 19 años», explicó Mats Granryd, director general de la GSMA. «El estudio que presentamos hoy subraya cómo las tecnologías móviles e inteligentes impulsan el crecimiento económico sostenible, al tiempo que permiten evitar las emisiones en múltiples sectores industriales. Estas tecnologías serán cruciales para que el mundo alcance el objetivo “Net Zero”».
«Para tener éxito en limitar el aumento de la temperatura global a 1,5 grados, el cambio climático requiere un esfuerzo colectivo entre los gobiernos, las empresas y la sociedad civil», señaló Tom Delay, director ejecutivo de Carbon Trust. «Este análisis muestra el papel positivo que la tecnología móvil está desempeñando en la evolución de otros sectores, y es un gran ejemplo de lo que puede lograrse».
Para formar una muestra representativa del «efecto facilitador» de la capacidad del sector móvil para reducir las emisiones, Carbon Trust examinó 14 mercados de todo el mundo3. Los resultados indican una división uniforme entre el efecto facilitador de las tecnologías M2M/IoT y los impulsados mediante cambios de comportamiento derivados del uso personal de los teléfonos inteligentes.
La mayoría de las emisiones evitadas por las tecnologías M2M se producen principalmente en los edificios, el transporte, la industria y el sector energético, sectores que representan una gran parte de las emisiones mundiales de gases de efecto invernadero. Por ejemplo, el ahorro en edificios es el resultado de tecnologías que mejoran la eficiencia energética, como los sistemas de gestión de edificios y los contadores inteligentes. En el sector del transporte, el uso de la telemática puede optimizar las rutas y la eficiencia del combustible de los vehículos.
Mientras tanto, el uso personal de teléfonos inteligentes facilita la reducción de emisiones debido a comportamientos alentadores como la reducción de viajes, el mayor uso del transporte público, el control remoto de la calefacción y las compras en línea.
El informe contiene un análisis de alto nivel de seis categorías de mecanismos facilitadores, junto con estudios de casos. La mayor categoría de emisiones evitadas es «Vida, trabajo y salud inteligentes» (39 % del total de emisiones evitadas en 2018), seguida por «Transporte y ciudades inteligentes» (30 %), «Fabricación inteligente» (11 %), «Edificios inteligentes» (10 %), «Energía inteligente» (7 %) y «Agricultura inteligente» (3 %).
«The Enablement Effect: The impact of mobile communications technologies on carbon emission reductions» (El efecto facilitador: El impacto de las tecnologías de comunicaciones móviles en la reducción de las emisiones de carbono» fue elaborado por la GSMA y Carbon Trust. El informe ofrece un desglose de los resultados y las hipótesis utilizadas en los cálculos, e incluye la metodología completa.
Movilizar a la industria en materia de acción climática
Muchos de los grupos de operadores de telefonía móvil más grandes del mundo han llegado a un acuerdo para divulgar sus impactos climáticos como parte de una nueva e importante iniciativa liderada por la GSMA. El objetivo es desarrollar una hoja de ruta de acción sobre el clima en la industria de la telefonía móvil en consonancia con el Acuerdo de París4. Las divulgaciones constituyen la primera fase de una hoja de ruta de acción climática a nivel de toda la industria.
La GSMA trabaja con los operadores participantes y se asocia con la comunidad internacional, expertos en clima y organizaciones de terceros para avanzar en el progreso de la industria, establecer las mejores prácticas y apoyar la divulgación y el establecimiento de objetivos. El trabajo forma parte del plan de la industria para apoyar la consecución de los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS) de las Naciones Unidas, específicamente el ODS 13 sobre Acción por el clima. Visite www.gsma.com/climate para obtener más información.
1 OECD, Greenhouse Gas Emissions, https://stats.oecd.org/Index.aspx?DataSetCode=AIR_GHG#
2 Global annual emissions by the mobile sector is calculated at approximately 220 million tonnes CO2e
3 Australia, Brasil, China, Egipto, Francia, Alemania, India, Kenia, México, Sudáfrica, Corea del Sur, España, Reino Unido y EE. UU.
4 https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/press-release/worlds-leading-mobile-operators-to-disclose-climate-impacts-as-part-of-new-gsma-led-climate-action-roadmap/
