Fragmented Brand Experiences Make Financial Institutions Less Trustworthy; Legible Fine Print Increases the Trust Factor According to New Surveys

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 11, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Monotype today released the results of its “Financial Services Branding” surveys, conducted by CITE Research. The objective of these surveys was to determine key factors for building trust and long-term relationships between consumers and financial institutions, and the role that design and typography plays in shaping consumer perceptions. Nearly two thirds of consumers said legible fine print makes a financial institution more trustworthy and nearly one fourth said they’ve stopped a transaction with a financial institution when the fine print was illegible.
“Design and branding play such an impactful role in building trust between consumers and financial institutions,” said Brett Zucker, CMO at Monotype. “Brand makers are focused on ensuring their brands are not only unique and consistent, but that their type is legible and not easy to spoof for financial scams. Consumers put a lot of equity in legibility as they’ve determined that it’s a key indicator of trust – particularly as mobile banking becomes more prevalent.”
The first survey polled 1,000 consumers aged 25-60 across the U.S. and U.K. who currently have an account with a bank or financial services organization. The second survey polled 200 design and marketing professionals at financial services institutions in the U.S. and U.K. to determine the role that design plays in building brand trust with consumers.
Consumer Survey Findings
Brand Recognition and Reputation Come First, So Don’t Settle for Sloppy Branding
- For 84% of consumers, total brand recognition is the most important factor when choosing a financial institution.
- 56% cited the financial institution’s logo as the most identifiable brand element (over its slogan, spokespeople or jingles).
Additionally, consumers are wary of financial institutions that appear to have a disconnected brand presence. Of the 1,000 respondents, 43% said a fragmented brand experience makes a financial institution seem less trustworthy.
Consumers Care about the Fine Print
When asked about the role of legibility in the materials provided by their financial institution:
- 65% of respondents said legible fine print makes a financial institution more trustworthy.
- Nearly a quarter of consumers have stopped a financial transaction because of illegible fine print.
- About 50% of consumers always or almost always read the fine print.
Mobile Matters
When asked about mobile-first banking:
-
49% of respondents said they primarily conduct business with their financial institution via a mobile device.
- That finding surges to 58% for 25-35-year-old consumers.
About one-third of consumers would stop doing business with a financial services institution if they had a poor digital experience.
Design and Marketing Professionals Survey Findings
Be Consistent, Be Unique
Competitive differentiation and consistency are top-of-mind for brand makers:
- Nearly one-half of respondents said that being both unique in design and consistent in brand execution are the biggest branding objectives for financial institutions.
Brand Risks
Design and marketing professionals identified a number of risks when it comes to building brand security and trust among consumers:
- 37% reported that the most significant risk to financial services brands is having their branding replicated by scammers for spoofing and phishing schemes.
- 27% said the second biggest risk was inconsistent branding that results in a fragmented consumer experience.
- 88% say fine-print legibility is important to their branding strategy, given the essential role it plays in building trust and establishing a positive brand reputation.
To get the full “Financial Services Branding” report, comprising findings from both surveys, visit: https://hello.monotype.com/rs/800-DWE-978/images/Monotype_Finance_Ebook.pdf
About Monotype
Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005726/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT