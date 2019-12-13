Global Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 13, 2019 07:22 AM EST
The "Unified Communication (UC) And Business Headsets Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product, Type, Price, Distribution Channel, End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global unified communication (UC) and business headsets market size is anticipated to reach USD 4,315.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2025
The adoption of unified communication headsets is increasing as these headsets include active noise cancellation feature that enables reduction in external disturbances and improvements in employee productivity.
The growing competition in the market is driving the need for multitasking in organizations at various levels. The demand for wireless headsets is expected to grow as they are compatible with laptops, notebooks, PCs, and smartphones. These headsets have been largely used by executives and senior management employees.
The wireless segment dominated the market in the year 2018. Increasing adoption of softphones by various call centers is driving the demand for high-quality headsets that enable efficient communication, irrespective of the employee or client location, thereby, increasing profits for organizations.
The USB-based wired PC headsets are anticipated to witness substantial growth within the office and working-class professionals. Trends such as mobility and flexibility at work are driving the demand for use of wireless devices at work and home. The business segment is witnessing increasing adoption of wireless devices. Traditional BPOs and call centers are largely adopting cordless headsets.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- The earphone segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of above 12.5% from 2019 to 2025. Numerous large-scale organizations have initiated the adoption of unified communications to conduct video conferences, webinars, training sessions, and meetings using UC technology for reducing their traveling expenses.
- The wired segment dominated the market in 2018 and reached a value of above USD 1,000 million owing to its affordability and extensive use in small & medium enterprises.
- The >100 segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of above 12.5% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the growing preference for newly introduced headset technologies such as gesture recognition and control, 3D surround sound delivery, and active head tracking.
- The online sales channel segment is expected to emerge as a fastest-growing distribution channel segment over the next six years. Online sales channel includes the provision of various offers on product prices, which encourage consumers to shop headsets through online platforms.
- The business enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of above 12.0% over the forecast period. The demand for unified communication has been increasing over the years and several enterprises have deployed IP infrastructure, which supports real-time communication services.
- The North American region accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.
- The buyers are seeking a wide range of models with benefits such as improved aesthetics, reliability, and durability and simplicity in use.
Competitive Landscape
- Audio- Technica Corporation
- Bose Corporation
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- GN Store Nord A/S
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Koss Corporation
- Logitech
- Microsoft Corporation
- Plantronics, Inc.
- Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54olff
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005167/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT