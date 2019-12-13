March Networks and Spendgo Integrate With PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

|By Business Wire
ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries and wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), added March Networks and Spendgo to its Brink POS integration ecosystem.
March Networks® is a global leader in IP video surveillance and business intelligence solutions. Its Searchlight for Retail software helps quick service and fast casual restaurants reduce losses from theft, oversee operations and improve service through the integration of surveillance video, POS transaction data, and analytics.
Over 300 retail brands worldwide use March Networks to proactively detect fraud and theft and reduce incident investigation times by as much as 90%. March Networks Searchlight™ allows PAR’s Brink customers to improve the performance and profitability of their quick service restaurants (QSRs) with video-enabled transaction analysis and extensive loss prevention capabilities.
“Brink is pleased to welcome March Networks into our industry leading integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, PAR’s Manager of Strategic Partnerships. “Our partnership with March Networks will help our restaurant partners mitigate loss and improve efficiency and operations by combining the surveillance video from within their restaurant locations with Brink’s transactional data.”
Searchlight empowers restaurant owners to match suspicious transactions, like excessive voids or unusual employee discounts, to surveillance video. Users can search video remotely across multiple locations and filter transactions by date, time, card number, employee number, and other criteria. QSRs can also use Searchlight’s business analytics to measure restaurant occupancy, speed of service and customer interest in order to enhance customer service and compete more successfully.
“Combining Searchlight’s powerful loss prevention and business intelligence capabilities with PAR’s cloud-based Brink POS gives our QSR customers the ability to select a comprehensive, easy-to-use restaurant management platform that works seamlessly with their March Networks video solution,” said Jeff Corrall, Director of March Networks’ Strategic Partnerships and Integrations. “We are pleased to add Brink POS and PAR Technology to our growing portfolio of integrations for the QSR and fast casual market.”
Spendgo is an integrated marketing solutions provider that helps businesses of all sizes launch marketing and loyalty programs to engage customers each time they go in-store, online or on a mobile app. It currently has 130 brands in over 3,000 locations using its automated marketing and loyalty platform. Ivan Matkovic, Spendgo’s CEO and Founder, said, “One of our principal core values is to be good stewards of data for both brands and consumers where both sides can trust us to do the right thing. Our vision for the future is that Spendgo will be the means with which consumers engage with brands and where brands can build mutually beneficial relationships with their customers."
Spendgo’s seamless customer onboarding and acquisition solution allows Brink customers to increase transactions and save on advertising, with 92% of Spendgo’s users redeeming rewards compared to an industry average of only 40%. “We are pleased to add Spendgo as an integrated partner. With Spendgo’s in-store displays connected to Brink registers, Spendgo can increase customer frequency and sales through its loyalty and marketing platform,” said Lee.
When asked about the Brink POS integration, a Spendgo spokesperson commented, “Our team is very excited for the integration and partnership with Brink. The big benefit has been collaborating with the PAR team in developing a unique solution for the established PAR client base. The PAR team has been extremely forward thinking and flexible in helping get a solution to market.”
Connecting Spendgo’s platform to Brink POS took only one week, with an equally efficient turnaround time for the PAR Brink team’s review of the Spendgo API to help the platform get up and running quickly. According to Spendgo’s spokesperson, “the most positive part of the experience since integrating has been the reception from the PAR team and our mutual clients.”
About March Networks
March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use its solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce loss and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in enterprise-class video management and hosted services.
About Spendgo
Spendgo is an integrated loyalty and marketing platform that allows 130 brands in over 3,000 locations to automate and manage campaigns, creating a unified customer experience for its 12 million users by connecting point of sale and e-commerce platforms with third-party solutions. Spendgo provides marketing and sales data as well as customer profiles and purchase history to empower businesses of all sizes to engage with their customers more effectively.
About PAR Technology Corporation
PAR is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s Government Business is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.
