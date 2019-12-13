Pivotal Announces Date of Special Stockholders Meeting

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, will hold the company's special meeting of stockholders on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET). The meeting will be held at the offices of Latham & Watkins LLP located at 505 Montgomery Street, Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94111.

Stockholders are invited to attend the meeting and should refer to Pivotal's proxy statement available at www.pivotal.io/investors for details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast of the meeting will be accessible on Pivotal’s investor relations web page at www.pivotal.io/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the meeting.

About Pivotal

Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world’s largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at https://pivotal.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

