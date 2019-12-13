Pivotal Announces Date of Special Stockholders Meeting

|By Business Wire
December 13, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, will hold the company's special meeting of stockholders on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET). The meeting will be held at the offices of Latham & Watkins LLP located at 505 Montgomery Street, Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94111.
Stockholders are invited to attend the meeting and should refer to Pivotal's proxy statement available at www.pivotal.io/investors for details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.
Webcast Information
A live audio webcast of the meeting will be accessible on Pivotal’s investor relations web page at www.pivotal.io/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the meeting.
About Pivotal
Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world’s largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at https://pivotal.io.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains statements relating to the proposed transaction and its timetable for completion, which are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and by their nature are uncertain. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plans," and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to consummate the proposed transaction in the time frame expected by the parties or at all; (ii) any conditions imposed on the parties in connection with the consummation of the proposed transactions; (iii) the ability to obtain stockholder approval and the satisfaction of the other conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; (iv) the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers and customers; (v) the ability of third parties to fulfill their obligations relating to the proposed transaction; and (vi) and the other factors and financial, operational and legal risks or uncertainties described in Pivotal’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections of Pivotal’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information set forth in this release is current as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks disclosed previously and from time to time in documents filed by us with the SEC. Pivotal disclaims any obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time except as required by law.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of Pivotal by VMware, Inc.
In connection with the proposed merger, Pivotal has filed a definitive proxy statement (and any amendments or supplements thereto) with the SEC. STOCKHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, stockholders are able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the proxy statement and other relevant documents at Pivotal’s website at www.pivotal.io/investors or by contacting Pivotal’s investor relations department via e-mail at [email protected].
Participants in the Solicitation
Pivotal and its directors, executive officers and other members of its management and employees as well as VMWare and its directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed transaction. Information about Pivotal’s directors and officers and their ownership of Pivotal’s common stock is set forth in the proxy statement. Stockholders may obtain additional information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the merger, including the interests of Pivotal’s directors and executive officers in the merger, which may be different than those of Pivotal’s stockholders generally, by reading the proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on November 27, 2019, and other materials relating to the transaction filed with the SEC. Investors should read such materials carefully before making any voting or investment decision.
