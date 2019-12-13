Global Voice Picking Solution Market Report 2019-2025 - Market Size is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
December 13, 2019 08:24 AM EST
The "Global Voice Picking Solution Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Voice Picking Solution Market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Voice picking is a validated process designed to increase the efficiency and reliability of order pickers or selectors in warehouses and distribution centers. Pickers wear industrial microphone headsets that connect to a mobile device that runs a voice application. The voice of the application indicates the pickers where they have to go and what they have to do.
For example, the application instructs the person to reach the location of the warehouse and also informs the quantity that needs to be picked up. The pickers speak into the microphone to confirm their work. The voice picking application requires speech recognition software that understands and interprets the spoken response of the order picker.
The industry is witnessing an increase in the adoption of voice-directed warehousing systems to improve employee productivity and warehouse performance. This is a key trend which is expected to drive the growth of the voice picking solution market. Warehouses play a diverse range of roles across the varied industry verticals. Consumer-driven market allows operators to deploy distributed warehouses operating in fast-paced settings. Nonetheless, a fast-paced warehouse environment demands technologies and tools that can guarantee high efficiency and reliability in warehouse operations. This is where voice picking solutions become the ideal technology.
Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Logistics & Transportation, Automotive and Others. Retail is the most promising market for voice-directed warehouse solutions. The rapid adoption of voice-directed warehouse solutions in the retail sector to minimize training time, improve customer satisfaction, and provide a higher return on investment are among the factors that support the high growth experienced by the retail sector. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Recent strategies deployed in Voice Picking Solution Market
Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements:
- Oct-2019: Zetes, a Panasonic Company, collaborated with Intermarch, a brand of Os Mosqueteiros Group, a leading retail Group of Europe. In this collaboration, Zetes will provide its ZetesZeus, a supply chain visibility solution for helping Intermarch in achieving advanced visibility and greater efficiency across its Portuguese supply chain operations.
- Aug-2019: Honeywell announced its partnership with Consultare America LLC and Silver Touch Technologies in order to offer fully-integrated voice-directed productivity solution to the customers. These companies will provide its solutions to smaller distribution centers in which the solutions will guide the workers with the variety of warehouse tasks from picking to receiving, replenishment, and put-away.
- Mar-2019: Voxware signed partnership agreement with two companies, Ai Links Limited, a supply-chain consulting firm, and Onlog AS, a supply chain and logistics solutions provider. This partnership is expected to help the company in offering specialized integrations with different platforms that help the customers in increasing efficiency and save their capital expenses. This partnership will also help in expanding its geographical footprint.
- Feb-2019: Zebra came into partnership with Topsystem, which offers Lydia Voice Suite for wearable computers. This partnership is aimed at providing the targeted product portfolio and complete solutions to the voice customers of both the companies.
- Oct-2018: Honeywell signed an OEM agreement with SAP in which it will unveil a fully integrated voice-directed productivity solution for SAP Business One users. This solution will offer the enhanced productivity, safety, and accuracy to the distribution centers.
Acquisition and Mergers:
- Oct-2019: Korber took over a majority stake in Cohesio Group, an Australian company, which combines voice directed and autonomous mobile robotics for logistics. This acquisition complements the technologies of Korber through which it offers right supply chain technologies and services to its customers globally.
- Jun-2018: Korber acquired Centriq Group, an International technology group. Through this, the North American business of Korber will be complemented and is expected to create the most experienced Honeywell Vocollect voice integration teams.
Product Launches:
- Sep-2019: Honeywell announced the release of two poplar voice solutions: guided work solutions and vocollect A700x Series. These solutions will help the distribution centers in New Zealand and Australia to increase its productivity and reducing the errors through hands-free, eyes-up solutions for local distribution centers.
- Apr-2019: Voxware launched Voice Management Suite (VMS) 2019. Through this suite, people can reap the benefits of Voxware augmented reality in three cases: order picking, kit assembly, and order packing.
- Jun-2018: Honeywell Intelligrated introduced TechSight, a real-time augmented reality solution. This solution has been designed for reducing the repair time and minimizing the operational disruption. This solution has the features of two-way audio and visual communication for troubleshooting.
- May-2018: Voxware introduced Voice Management Suite 2018. With the launch of this suite, the company is expected to now be able to offer voice, vision, and scanning solutions through Augmented Reality (AR) technology.
Expansions:
- Oct-2019: Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Industries Corporation Company, opened a new regional office in Houston. This expansion is the ideal location for the material handling system integrator and material handling automation.
Companies Mentioned
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- Kion Group
- Ehrhardt + Partner Solutions Limited
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Ivanti, Inc.
- Lucas Systems, Inc.
- Korber AG
- Voxware, Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation (Zetes Industries SA/NV)
