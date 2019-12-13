Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Report 2019-2025: Market Size is Expected to Exceed $100 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 13, 2019 09:38 AM EST
The "Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market size is expected to reach $103.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Intelligent building uses advanced technologies and interconnected systems that can assist the automation of building management systems. This further facilitates the efficient operation of a building and supports space reconfiguration in response to changing usage. Because of increased demand for connectivity, improved automation of building management, expanding market for building automation and control system, as well as the need for energy-efficient solution to save energy and reduce carbon emissions around the world, the intelligent building market share has multiplied.
In addition, continuous extensive population growth, specifically among developing countries, generates the need for smart buildings that offer optimum use of space in a core comforting and sustainable way. Due to this, many governments are making substantial investments in smart cities and smart building development in order to promote sustainable development practices to address the challenges of urbanization growth.
Increasing the need for integrated security and security systems and decreasing operating costs due to the uptake of BEMS (Building Energy Management Systems) contributes to the adoption or retrofitting into a smart building that is expected to drive demand for the global intelligent building market. In addition, increasing energy-efficient projects and growing digitization across commercial and industrial buildings are expected to provide the market with long term growth possibilities.
Based on Solution type, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Intelligent building automation technologies are an integrated software and hardware network that manages and monitors the environment of building facilities. Various hardware devices used include actuators, controllers, and sensors. Collectively, these devices guarantee that HVAC systems are properly managed by automated control and that the building climate stays within an acceptable range.
Based on Product, the market is segmented into Facility Management, Security Systems, Building Energy Management Systems and Life Safety Systems. Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential and Industrial.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, ABB Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the forerunners in the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies (IBAT) Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.
Recent strategies deployed in Intelligent Building Automation Technologies (IBAT) Market
Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements:
- Aug-2019: Johnson Controls came into partnership with Patriot One, a developer of PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection platform. Through this partnership, Johnson Controls is expected to integrate PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection platform to its overall security system deployment projects.
- Jul-2019: Eaton signed partnership agreement with Mobile Automation in which Eaton will offer its advanced automation solutions to the clients of Mobile Automation. This partnership helps Eaton in expansion of its footprint for system integration across Mobile Automation's customers.
- Apr-2019: Johnson Controls signed an agreement with Microsoft and Bee'ah in order to enhance Bee'ah's new headquarters in Sharjah. In this agreement, Johnson Controls and Microsoft will work together for providing smart building solutions in UAE that outfits the new building with intelligent edge systems, software, and devices.
Acquisition and Mergers:
- Jun-2018: Siemens acquired J2 Innovations in order to expand its presence in building automation market. Through this acquisition, the portfolio of Siemens will enhance and this expansion will help it in becoming the leader in digital transformation through offering better IoT solutions.
- Apr-2018: Ingersoll-Rand took over Agilis Energy, a data analytics company, which uses smart-metre energy analytics applications in order to quantify the energy usage patterns. This acquisition is aimed at helping the multi-family residential, commercial and industrial sector companies in achieving the annual energy savings.
Product Launches:
- Nov-2019: Eaton released new Scantronic grade 2 and 3 panels, both compatible with SecureConnect, an innovative smart security management system for commercial and residential buildings. It delivers smart security control and convenience and ensures that the system users and installers remain secure.
- Sep-2019: ABB launched new open API platform in order to develop the potential for the new era of smart home automation. This platform helps in delivering the full electric appliance integration to partners and developers in professional smart home sector. Sep-2019: Honeywell announced the launch of next generation of Enterprise Building Integration (EBI), Command and Control Suite (CCS), and Digital Video Manager (DVM) solutions. Through this, the company enhanced its cybersecurity solutions for protecting the companies against cyberattacks on network systems, data, and buildings infrastructure.
- Jul-2019: Hubbell Lighting launched SpectraClean luminaires, which combines HINS Technology with Integrated Wireless Controls. This luminary offers visible light disinfection technology for industrial and commercial markets.
- Jun-2019: Honeywell introduced Honeywell Forge for Buildings, a solution that helps the business operators and business owners in decreasing operating expenses, improving energy consumption, and managing the space optimization across the building portfolio.
- Jan-2019: Johnson Controls released Metasys 10.0, a solution for delivering unified building management solutions. This solution provides smarter building automation, new integrations with fire detection, faster responses to critical alarms, and security & lighting systems.
- Aug-2018; Carrier, a UTC company launched i-Vu system v7, which has the features of graphics library and reporting tools. These features delivers more visibility to facility staff of their building performance so that they can maintain the ideal environment for occupants and operate the buildings efficiently.
- May-2018: Honeywell announced the launch of IQ Vision, a building energy management system (BEMS) from Trend Control Systems. This system combines the Trend Controllers, internet protocols, and smart devices into a single platform, which helps the operators in managing and saving energy in real-time.
Expansions:
- Aug-2019: Azbil opened a new production unit at its main factory near Shonan city in Japan. This new production unit is expected to be the part of 'mother factory'. This new unit is aimed at consolidating the domestic factories in order to create and advanced production network, which brings humans, machines, and processes together.
- Dec-2018: Siemens opened a new smart campus in Zug, which is the first new building project to use the building information modelling in its construction and design. This campus is equipped with security, building automation, and fire safety technology.
- Jul-2018: Azbil expanded its reach to Asia by opening a new strategic planning and development office in Singapore. This new office has been opened for expanding its business through introducing advanced business models such as 'Energy Management' business.
- Apr-2018: United Technologies opened a new center for intelligent buildings, a state-of-art innovation, and technology experience center. This expansion is aimed at developing intelligent automation solutions.
- Mar-2018: ABB India, a subsidiary of ABB opened a new smart factory in Bangalore focusing on the production of connection solutions and electrical protection solutions. This line has the capability of tracking a displaying the operational performance parameters in order to monitor the entire manufacturing process.
Companies Mentioned
- United Technologies Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Johnson Controls International Plc.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc.
- ABB Group
- Azbil Corporation
- Eaton Corporation Plc.
- General Electric (GE) Co.
- Hubbell, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhixbn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005261/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT