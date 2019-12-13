Global Flat Panel Display Markets 2019-2025: Market Size is Expected to Reach $178.4 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 13, 2019 09:56 AM EST
The "Global Flat Panel Display Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Flat Panel Display Market size is expected to reach $178.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
High demand for automotive display technology, increased demand for OLED display devices in smartphones and tablets, and increased adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector boost the growth of flat panel display market. However, growing adoption of flexible flat panel display is expected to provide the industry with potential growth opportunities. However, it is expected that high costs of new display technologies and steady growth of desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets will restrain the growth of the market.
Flat panel displays are non-brittle, extremely thin, light and rough, and are powered by low power flow. Compared to conventional television sets, these benefits have made FPDs popular among consumers and drive the flat panel display market. Rapid growth in consumer electronics use, increasing technological advances in high-quality displays, lower display prices, and extensive applicability in the video games and entertainment industry are the main drivers for the growth of the demand for flat panel displays.
Based on Application, the market is segmented into Smartphone & Tablet, Television & Digital Signage, PC & Laptop, Vehicle Display, Smart Wearable and Others. High demand for automotive display technology, increased demand for OLED display devices in smartphones and tablets, and increased adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector boost the growth of flat panel display market. However, growing adoption of flexible flat panel display is expected to provide the industry with potential growth opportunities. However, it is expected that high costs of new display technologies and steady growth of desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets will restrain the growth of the market.
In addition, display technology such as OLED has different advantages over conventional display technologies such as light weight and flexibility, enabling it to gain market advantage over other segments. OLED technology is regarded as a choice that is lighter and thinner than conventional LED and LCD systems. Therefore, OLED panels do not need backlighting of any kind compared to LCD. An additional advantage of OLEDs is stable performance in sunlight. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into LCD, OLED, LED, Quantum Dot and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sony Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Flat Panel Displays Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.
Recent strategies deployed in Flat Panel Displays Market
Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements:
- Oct-2019: Densitron, a Quixant Company collaborated with Sonifex, a company that manufactures broadcasts audio equipment for telecommunications, TV, and radio. In this collaboration, both the companies have announced a technical development initiative that is designed to combine Sonifex's audio displays with a number of flagships Densitron reference monitors.
- Sep-2019: Universal Display signed partnership agreement with LG Chem in which both the companies is expected to work together for the development and commercialization of red, yellow, and green OLED host materials.
- Aug-2019: Universal Display teamed up with Merck KGaA for the research and development in OLED field. Under this partnership, both the companies will focus towards the development of new products and the advancement of OLED technology.
- Aug-2019: Samsung Italy, a Samsung Company came into partnership with K-array. Through this partnership, they will develop luxury LEDs for Home Project. These LEDs focus on delivering unique entertainment experience to the consumers.
- Aug-2019: Universal Display partnered with EMT for commercializing OLED host materials. Through this partnership, EMT is expected to be able to fulfill the material requirements of their customers.
- Mar-2019: Universal Display signed an agreement with China Star Optoelectronics in which UDC will supply its UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials to China Star Optoelectronics. Through this, they is expected to be able to maintain high-efficiency and high-performance in OLED products.
- Jan-2019: Universal Display and Seeya Technology signed an agreement wherein. UDC will provide its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials for display applications.
- Sep-2018: Samsung partnered with Bond TM in order to showcase its new state-of-art home cinema display. This partnership helps Samsung in developing new products with the help of Bond TM.
Product Launches:
- Sep-2019: Panasonic announced the release of MegaCon 4K Dual Panel LCD TV. This panel has the 55-inch screen and can make 99% of the so-called DCI P3 color spectrum, used in digital cinema and creation of HDR content.
- Aug-2019: AU Optronics introduced most advanced 8K Ultra-HD display, which delivers full-area local dimming (FALD) backlighting solution and peak brightness.
- Jul-2019: Sharp launched three new 4K Ultra HD resolution large-format AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems embedded with wireless and whiteboard functionality in order to utilize its embedded SoC (system-on-chip) controller. These panels help the users in seeing the details and small text for the professional settings.
- Jun-2019: NEC Displays, a NEC Company, extended its UN Series line of displays by adding near bezel-less 55" panels to it. This panel is designed for making the video wall setup process easier. This new UN552S and UN552VS feature is ideal for digital signage users in corporate, retail, and broadcast environments.
- May-2019: Densitron, a Quixant Company launched a new series of open and closed frame TFT displays with touchscreens in 21.5 and 13.3-inch models. These screens allow the operators to update the information on the display and manipulate the sequencing.
- Mar-2019: Samsung launched QLED 8K, an extension in its Q900 QLED 8K television range. This TV will be offered in 75-inch, 82-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, and provides most advanced picture quality in its portfolio.
- Mar-2019: NEC Displays, a NEC Company, launched V554Q, a large-format 4K UHD display packed with commercial-grade features. This display features ample of brightness and it is an ideal display for the users in corporate signage retail applications, and transportation applications.
- Feb-2019: Sharp introduced four new models of its 4K Ultra-HD resolution commercial LCD display line. These displays will be ideal for business, retail, and hospitality sectors. This helps the customers to see subtler textures and finer details in photos and videos.
- Jan-2019: Sony introduced new Z9G 8K (LCD), which is available in gigantic 85-inches and 98-inches display sizes. It also launched A9G 4K OLED TV, which is available in 55-inches, 65-inches, and 77-inch sizes. These models are developed for 8K for analyzing and detecting each object in the picture intelligently.
- Jan-2019: Samsung Display introduced its first 15.6-inch OLED panel for the notebook market. This panel delivers brighter colors and deeper blacks over 4K LCD-based screens.
- Dec-2018: NEC Displays, a NEC Company, introduced C651Q and V654Q, large-format 4K UHD displays with the commercial grade features and a lighter, thinner design. These display features complete external controls and network capabilities and delivers both landscape and portrait orientation.
- Nov-2018: LG launched 21-inch diagnostic monitor, which is designed for sharpening visuals while maximizing efficiency for professional care.
- Nov-2018: NEC Displays, a NEC Company, released 27" MultiSync EA271U, a business-class desktop display, which delivers superior 4K UHD image quality and USB-C connectivity.
Expansions:
- Aug-2019: LG Display expanded its reach to China by developing a new production line. This factory is established in Guangzhou for producing 60,000 OLED sheets in 55 inches and above and focuses on the transformation of TV landscape.
Companies Mentioned
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- AU Optronics Corporation
- Universal Display Corporation
- Quixant PLC (Densitron Technologies Plc.)
- Emerging Display Technologies Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn1qib
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005272/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT