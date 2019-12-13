Human Care Systems Named One of the Most Innovative Companies of 2019 by PM360

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
December 13, 2019 10:00 AM EST
PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has named Human Care Systems as one of the most innovative companies of 2019.
Human Care Systems, creator of patient engagement platform Resilix™, works with top pharmaceutical companies to streamline and control their Patient Services touchpoints for a better patient experience on medication. Created for patients who require specialty medication, Resilix combines omnichannel technology and the human touch via a team of on-staff nurses to reach people where and how they prefer. The intuitive, cloud-based platform is fully configurable to meet each client’s specific requirements with quick implementation and offers a suite of out of the box features including adverse event reporting, managing patient consents, call flow tracking and automatic call note generation. Resilix uses predictive analytics that help pharmaceutical manufacturers analyze patient behavior and predict needs and barriers to optimal use before they arise, helping to reduce patient drop-off.
“We created Resilix to fulfill an unmet need in patient engagement platforms, and we’re proud to be recognized by PM360 for our breakthrough work partnering with pharma’s Patient Services teams to provide better patient experiences on treatment,” said Matt Hall, CEO of Human Care Systems. “Our best-in-class patient support technology improves initiation, adherence and persistence, and helps patients get the most benefit from the medications prescribed to them.”
Human Care Systems was selected as part of PM360’s 8th Annual Innovations Issue published each December. This issue was established to serve as a guide to the year’s most innovative Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services, and Strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. This comprehensive overview of the year’s most innovative achievements in these six categories helps other companies in the industry to find potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.
“For the past eight years, we have worked to help the industry identify the latest and most exciting advancements that facilitate change in the industry, how it operates, or offer new advancements that better serve patients, doctors, payers, and others involved,” says Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher of PM360. “We hope this guide can serve as an important resource for the industry throughout 2020 as we all work to improve the healthcare experience for everyone involved.”
PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The editorial staff of PM360 evaluated each submission and selected their picks for the most innovative, regardless of category. Ultimately, 60 total innovations were featured in the issue. Within the Company category, a total of 12 companies were featured.
All of this year’s selections can be found at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2019-innovators.
About Human Care Systems and Resilix™
Human Care Systems is the treatment experience company. Our Resilix platform is purpose-built for biopharma Patient Services and delivers visibility and control over the full set of patient services touchpoints. The Resilix platform can be licensed as SaaS or enterprise solution, is fast to set-up and configure, and built to integrate with 3rd party data sources. The system is fully validated and offers multiple features built for the demands of operating compliant Patient Services effectively and efficiently. Resilix delivers a seamless patient experience including coordination among phone, field, reimbursement, and digital touchpoints. At its core, Resilix is built to optimize the experience for each user: patient, caregiver, healthcare professional, phone, field, reimbursement, and fulfillment. These user experiences directly impact initiation, adherence, persistence, and outcomes. Learn more at humancaresystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/human-care-systems/
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.
By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.
