Here Comes Santa Claus! Avaya Provides Innovative Technology to Track Santa’s Journey Around the World

|
|December 18, 2019 08:00 AM EST
This Christmas, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) will once again provide its industry-leading contact center solutions to help track Santa Claus’ journey around the world as he spreads holiday cheer.
Avaya’s contact center solutions handle millions of customer calls, web chats, and texts around the world each day, serving the largest banks, health systems, airlines and government agencies. This Christmas, Avaya will be sharing its customer engagement technology to support the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Operations Center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado so that children around the globe can monitor Santa’s progress and double check his safety during his travels.
The 64th annual NORAD Tracks Santa will begin December 24 through Christmas Day, December 25, and will provide real-time updates on Santa’s progress as he soars through the sky in his sleigh with his trusty reindeer companions. With thousands of volunteers staffing the NORAD hotline, tens of thousands of calls from children of all ages will be answered as Santa is successfully tracked.
During the 20-hour period in 2018, more than 1,500 hotline volunteers answered a record 137,158 calls to the NORAD Tracks Santa 1-877-HI-NORAD hotline. The NORAD Tracks Santa website, available in eight languages, received 15.1 million visitors. More than 1.5 million people asked their Alexa devices “Hey, Alexa, where’s Santa?” and more than 10,000 people requested to track Santa through OnStar.
Avaya customer engagement technology helps volunteers carefully monitor Santa’s travels and ensure his safety using radar, satellites, planes and ‘Santa Cams’ strategically positioned worldwide. Volunteers share that information with callers as Santa soars through the night sky across the globe. The same Avaya Government Solutions used by NORAD Tracks Santa is also deployed by other government agencies. As a result, it has been extensively tested by the Department of Defense Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and is certified to be ‘Santa-ready.’
“Tracking Santa Claus on Christmas is a beloved tradition that spans more than six decades. Whether it be via phone call, smart home device, or app, each query into Santa’s location is met with complete customer satisfaction regardless of location,” said Jerry Dotson, VP, Avaya Government Solutions. “The capability to handle interactions across a variety of platforms makes for happier customers – many of which are children. We are proud to serve so many during the festive holiday season and that our technology helps spread joy across the globe.”
“NORAD Tracks Santa is a time-honored tradition that continues to grow and provide a joyous experience for each and every caller and volunteer,” said Preston Schlachter, NORAD Tracks Santa Program Manager. “Each and every query from around the world matters, so we’re happy to have Avaya’s trusted technology powering our team and ensuring that we can support the hundreds of thousands of calls and interactions we will receive in the 20-hour period.”
The NORAD Tracks Santa website features family-friendly games, videos and information about Santa. Details about Santa’s travels will also be available on December 24 through social media, including www.youtube.com/noradtrackssanta, https://twitter.com/NoradSanta and https://www.instagram.com/noradtrackssanta_official/.
The 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) hotline volunteers start taking calls at 4 a.m. MST on Dec. 24 through 12 a.m. MST, Christmas morning.
About Avaya Government Solutions
Avaya Government Solutions offers communication and collaboration solutions to support citizens, government employees and warfighters. With our technology and professional services team, agencies can bring the right people together with the right information at the right time. For more information, visit www.avayagov.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
