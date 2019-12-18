QAD Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers for Second Straight Year

|By Business Wire
QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named QAD to its 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.
The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers listing serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.
“Whether you’re using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry,” remarked John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer.”
With over 500 food and beverage manufacturing sites live in over 85 countries, QAD has a proven record of providing effective ERP (enterprise resource planning) for food and beverage manufacturers. QAD participates in the development of several key global industry standards, and works with customers in a number of development and industry groups. Knowledge gleaned from these initiatives lets QAD incorporate industry best practices into its QAD Adaptive ERP and QAD DynaSys Demand and Supply Chain Planning (DSCP) solutions to help food and beverage manufacturers readily adapt to challenges in meeting consumer demand, inventory and supply chain management, financial management and compliance needs in today’s global marketplace.
"It is a great honor for QAD to be included once again in this prestigious list of top providers," said QAD Director, Consumer, Food & Beverage Markets Stephen Dombroski. "It is an extremely interesting and complex time for Food & Beverage manufacturing. The industry is in great flux and disruptions are complicating the supply chain. Traditional tactics, processes and strategies no longer meet the challenges of the Food & Beverage industry. QAD’s Adaptive ERP increases our customers’ agility, helping them to meet the new and developing requirements of the industry by combining advanced digital technologies and proven best practices.”
Companies on the 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.
About QAD – The Effective Enterprise
QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD’s portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.
To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.
"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company’s business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company’s products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.
