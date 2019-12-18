Retailers Recognize Logility with Nine #1 Rankings Including Most Likely to Recommend to Retail Colleagues

|By Business Wire
|
|December 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of advanced retail planning and supply chain optimization, today announced the company has received nine #1 rankings including two perfect scores in the Leaders in Quality and Support, and Leaders in Quality of Service categories in RIS News’ annual 2020 RIS Software LeaderBoard. Overall, Logility is named a leader in 15 categories. In its 19th year, the RIS Software LeaderBoard identifies vendors who offer powerful, flexible and reliable enterprise solutions to retailers and receive high customer satisfaction rankings.
This year, 330 retailers submitted 610 evaluations of retail software vendors. Logility is named a Leader in 15 categories highlighting Logility’s ability to drive exceptional customer satisfaction with nine #1 rankings including:
- #1 in Quality of Support (perfect score)
- #1 in Quality of Service (perfect score)
- #1 in Software Reliability
- #1 in Ease of Installation & Integration
- #1 in Overall Performance by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 in Ease of Installation & Integration by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 in Quality of Support by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 in Quality of Service by Mid-Size Retailers
- #1 in Recommendation by Mid-Size Retailers
“Congratulations to Logility on an impressive nine #1 rankings in the 2020 Software LeaderBoard including two perfect scores,” said Joe Skorupa, editorial director at RIS News. “The RIS Software LeaderBoard is based on a rigorous methodology that includes direct feedback from retailers about how effective a vendor’s solution is to enabling their success. To achieve this high level of positive feedback shows that Logility is committed to meeting or exceeding retailer expectations.”
The RIS Software LeaderBoard rankings are determined by combining scores from a customer satisfaction survey with publicly available information from solution provider websites. The customer satisfaction score is based on retailer reviews of criteria that range from return on investment to innovation and quality of support or service. The report also includes “Retail Recognition” which is determined by the number of capabilities and solutions the vendor provides that are focused on the retail industry. The final factor is based on vendor revenue.
“We are focused on helping our retail customers compress their time to market while gaining greater visibility, accuracy and automation,” said Karin Bursa, executive vice president, Logility. “It’s an honor to be recognized by our customers and RIS News for helping turn complex retail planning challenges into opportunities to delight consumers, accelerate time to market, increase margin contribution and drive smarter decisions faster.”
To learn more about Logility’s solutions for the retail industry, visit us at NRF 2020 at booth #5136 or https://www.logility.com/industries/retail/. Click here to schedule a meeting with Logility at NRF.
About Logility
Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.
Logility® is a registered trademark and Logility Voyager Solutions™ is a trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT