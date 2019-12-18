Windstream Selects Actiontec’s Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform and F-Secure SENSE to Deliver Connected Home Security

|By Business Wire
|
December 18, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Actiontec Electronics announced that Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, has selected its Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform and F-Secure SENSE to deliver advanced connected home security services. The solution provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to deliver fast, secure Wi-Fi and protect subscriber homes from 21st century cyber threats.
“We’re pleased to be working with Actiontec and F-Secure to address customers’ increasing need to protect their end devices, data and home networks through the launch of Kinetic Secure,” said Joe Johnson, Vice President Kinetic Product Development and Management at Windstream. “F-Secure is a global leader in cyber security and the integration with Actiontec’s Optim platform provides the flexibility and scalability we need to streamline deployment and provide a great, safe Internet experience for adults and children alike.”
“There’s an urgent need for increased security in connected homes, particularly to protect IoT devices such as smart TVs, smart thermostats, connected gaming consoles, security cameras and other smart appliances that do not run security software. With Optim’s Advanced Security provided by F-Secure, the home router can protect every device connected to it, including vulnerable IoT devices,” says Paul Palmer, Business Development Director at F-Secure.
Optim Advanced Security provided by F-Secure uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to create a secure network for the home. It safeguards homes and families from harmful web pages, hacking, spyware, phishing, unprotected IoT devices and other cyber security threats.
“With F-Secure and Optim, Windstream has a single integrated platform to manage the health, performance and security of their subscriber networks. The enhanced security services and parental controls protect families from the latest online threats, giving families peace of mind while embracing more connected home services,” said Francisco Moreno, Director of Product Management at Actiontec Electronics.
F-Secure security features are tightly integrated into the Optim platform and Optim agent that resides in the home gateway or router. Service providers like Windstream can activate security services on any Optim-enabled gateway without having to upgrade the firmware or swap out hardware. Further, Optim’s agent is hardware agnostic and is currently running on a variety of Wi-Fi routers and gateways.
In addition to security services, the Optim Managed Assurance Platform provides a suite of Wi-Fi management, self-service tools, big data analytics, speed verification tools and more. It gives providers a unified view of subscriber homes, along with real-time and historical visibility into Wi-Fi performance for quick and effective troubleshooting.
About Actiontec
Take the in-home Internet and Wi-Fi experience to the next level with Actiontec Electronics. Our groundbreaking Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform provides a flexible, scalable, and cloud-based platform that enables service providers to remotely manage, diagnose, optimize and secure home networks. With Optim, families can enjoy fast, reliable and safe Internet throughout the connected home, while providers can increase revenue and improve customer loyalty. Our award-winning products -- including Gigabit Ethernet fiber routers, high-speed VDSL gateways and home networking solutions -- are deployed by some of the largest telecom carriers in North America. As a minority owned company, we're committed to promoting diversity and are actively driving a variety of green programs designed to reduce the carbon footprint of our company and customers. Founded in 1993, Actiontec is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and maintains branch offices in Colorado Springs, CO; Shanghai, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.
For more information, call 408-752-7700 or visit http://www.actiontec.com
About F-Secure
Nobody has better visibility into real-life cyber attacks than F-Secure. We’re closing the gap between detection and response, utilizing the unmatched threat intelligence of hundreds of our industry’s best technical consultants, millions of devices running our award-winning software, and ceaseless innovations in artificial intelligence. Top banks, airlines, and enterprises trust our commitment to beating the world’s most potent threats. Together with our network of the top channel partners and over 200 service providers, we’re on a mission to make sure everyone has the enterprise-grade cyber security we all need.
Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | linkedin.com/f-secure
About Windstream
Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.
