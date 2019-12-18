Everstream Deepens Network Coverage in Cleveland Market

|By Business Wire
|
December 18, 2019 09:01 AM EST
Everstream, the business-only fiber network, today announced that it has further expanded its enterprise-grade fiber network in its home city of Cleveland, with the installation of an additional 620 route miles of dense fiber. The high-bandwidth connectivity from Everstream connects businesses throughout Northeast Ohio, with the network now reaching from Toledo in the west to Conneaut in the east and as far south as Mansfield.
With recent announcements of expansions into new markets, including Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, coupled with strategic acquisitions in Indianapolis and St. Louis, Everstream has delivered a 30% increase in its overall route miles in the Midwest this year. Through this network expansion, Everstream is helping to connect partners and businesses operating throughout the Midwest together on the same network to improve speed, options and cost savings.
“At the beginning of the year, Everstream announced an aggressive plan to invest $300 million to build a dense, business-only fiber network throughout the Midwest by the end of 2020,” said Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey. “Expanding our network in Cleveland to bring better high-speed connectivity to our business customers here has always been a high priority. With the addition of more than 600 route miles in 2019 alone, our Cleveland network is more robust than ever. At the same time, we have experienced such tremendous growth overall, making Everstream a premier network partner for businesses.”
The Cleveland expansion highlights a banner year for Everstream. In 2019, the company has also:
- Grown total route miles across its markets by 30%, to a total of more than 13,000.
- Entered three new metropolitan cities: Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.
- Increased on-net locations — where fiber is run directly to a building/campus — by 29% to bring high-speed fiber connectivity closer to its valued customers.
- Added fiber connectivity in seven state-of-the art data centers — for a total of 36 — to support growing demand by its customers.
- Doubled employee headcount across its Midwest footprint, including sales and support teams on the ground in its new markets of Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.
Everstream’s enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. Everstream’s technologically advanced fiber network features a full-ring architecture in the core network, offering direct peering with all major carriers and cloud hyperscalers. With high-speed, low-latency connections, it can accommodate converged internet, voice and data services at speeds of up to 100 Gbps.
The Cleveland expansion is part of Everstream’s ongoing footprint growth throughout select markets in the Midwest. The company is on track to grow to more than 15,000 miles of fiber with more than 3,000 on-net locations in 12 markets throughout the Midwest by the end of 2020. As Everstream’s network grows, its customers benefit from more diverse network options and direct connection to data centers and locations in the expanded region.
To learn more and view Everstream’s network and expansion efforts, visit everstream.net/network-expansion.
About Everstream®
Everstream has raised the bar for business connectivity, delivering a business-only fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale and performance that today’s enterprises demand. With more than 13,000 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, Everstream’s enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. Through its “Do What You Say You Will Do” approach, Everstream is a valued partner dedicated to the success of business customers. For more information, visit everstream.net.
