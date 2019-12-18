Snow Software Appoints Paula Darvell as Chief Marketing Officer

|By Business Wire
Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today announced Paula Darvell has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Darvell will oversee worldwide marketing efforts, reporting into President and CEO Vishal Rao. The announcement follows the appointment of former CMO Sanjay Castelino to Chief Product Officer.
“Snow has expanded beyond the traditional siloes of software, hardware and cloud management to provide our customers with complete visibility and manageability across all their technology,” said Rao. “Paula has a wealth of marketing experience spanning leading technology organizations of varying size and market stage. She brings a strong balance of both market and community building, which is invaluable as we meet rising customer demand for technology intelligence. I’m excited to have Paula join the team as we build on a record-breaking 2019.”
Darvell brings over 30 years of enterprise technology marketing experience to Snow. Most recently she was Vice President of EMEA Marketing for Apptio, where she was instrumental in driving demand generation, category creation and new market expansion, as well as building customer and partner engagement across the region. Darvell previously held various marketing leadership roles at IBM (NYSE: IBM), FileNet (acquired by IBM) and Unisys (NYSE: UIS). She will be based in the UK.
"I am very proud to be joining an organization that is so committed to delivering measurable value and continuous innovation for its customers,” said Darvell. “With the recent acquisition of Embotics and the establishment of a unified product organization, this is an exciting time at Snow. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver on the growing need for integrated insight and management of the entire technology landscape. I look forward to building on that momentum, partnering with the entire Snow team and community to extend this value to many more organizations around the world."
About Snow Software
Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Stockholm, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners. To find out more about Snow Software, visit www.snowsoftware.com.
