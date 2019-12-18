Mediafly Boasts Record Year With Remarkable Customer Growth, Appoints Three New Advisory Board Members

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 18, 2019 09:07 AM EST
Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management and advisory services that create interactive, value-based selling experiences, today announces significant company growth in 2019, additions to its newly formed Advisory Board and plans for additional expansion in 2020.
In 2019, Mediafly made its second acquisition in company history by acquiring UK-based sales enablement pioneer, iPresent. With iPresent’s capabilities, Mediafly increased its addressable market to meet the needs of companies of any size while also expanding its global footprint. In addition to the acquisition, Mediafly announced several product updates, including a brand new platform interface and Mediafly Workspaces, Story Mapper and Tool Builder, allowing users to customize in-app experiences on their own, without incremental coding resources, including custom ROI calculators. Earlier this month, Mediafly introduced Mediafly Insights, its next generation content usage reporting and analytics capabilities. Mediafly also announced its partnership with Mindtickle and Lessonly to introduce Mediafly Readiness, providing users with one central location for real-time contextual online sales training and coaching.
This year, Mediafly doubled its employee count, revenue and partnerships, and tripled its customer base, surpassing 125,000 active users on the platform. The continued growth led to the company’s sixth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
“In 2019 we worked on piecing together the building blocks for Mediafly’s significant growth. For us, this means evaluating and assessing where our strengths and weaknesses lie to improve our teams across the organization while ensuring we’re not only meeting but exceeding the demands of our customers,” said Carson Conant, CEO and founder, Mediafly. “This year we’ve seen our revenue double quarter over quarter, and our teams are performing at an all-time high. I’ve never been more excited about the future of Mediafly than I am right now. 2020 is the year we bring sales enablement to the masses.”
Mediafly also appointed three new additions to its Advisory Board, including Jason Lovelace, Chief Sales Officer at SPINS, Latane Conant, Chief Marketing Officer at 6sense, and Sanjay Kini, Chief Customer Officer at 6sense. Each member will provide valuable guidance and insights in growing Mediafly’s sales, marketing, customer success and teams.
Jason Lovelace, Chief Sales Officer, SPINS, will provide his veteran sales experience to Mediafly by working directly with the company’s sales teams. Previously, Lovelace served in a variety of executive roles during his 18-year tenure at CareerBuilder, including President of Enterprise Sales, President of CareerBuilder Healthcare and VP of Corporate Marketing. As CMO of 6sense, Latane Conant empowers marketing leaders at companies like Aprimo and Impartner with effective ABM technology, predictive insights and thought leadership to help ensure marketing programs result in deals, not just leads. Prior to 6sense, she was CMO at Appirio. Kini brings 20+ years of experience previously working for Responsys/Oracle, Intellibank and more, building customer rosters and leading solutions consulting teams. Now as the CCO of 6sense, Kini leads the customer success team in ensuring customers achieve their business objectives.
“Mediafly is taking the necessary steps to accelerate its business while ensuring each customer has the level of support they need, regardless of where they are on their sales enablement journey,” said Jason Lovelace, Chief Sales Officer, SPINS. “While other companies in the space seem to be convinced sales enablement is a complex and high risk commitment best suited for enterprise, Mediafly uniquely understands the opportunity to make enterprise-grade sales enablement easy and accessible to every company — regardless of revenue or employee count. Under the strategic direction of Mediafly’s executive leadership team, the limits to what this team can achieve simply do not exist.”
While rapid growth sometimes comes at the cost of culture, Mediafly received recognition from Crain’s Chicago as a Best Place to Work in 2019 for the second consecutive year. According to a 2019 Mediafly employee survey, 98% of respondents agree Mediafly is a great place to work and 96% of respondents have strong relationships with their colleagues. Transparency and purpose also ranked high in the survey, with more than 94% of employees understanding the strategic direction of Mediafly and their team's role in the company’s strategic direction.
To learn more about Mediafly, visit www.mediafly.com.
About Mediafly
Mediafly is a provider of sales enablement solutions and advisory services that create dynamic, interactive, value-based selling experiences. By using Mediafly’s technology and advisory services, marketing and sales teams at companies including PepsiCo, Disney, GE Healthcare, MillerCoors and Charles Schwab, are able to deliver custom, dynamic sales presentations quickly and efficiently, engaging customers with insights that are relevant to them. Mediafly’s Evolved Selling™ solution enables sellers to be more flexible, insightful and interactive in their sales interactions, resulting in increased sales and stronger customer relationships. Mediafly has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for six years consecutively, Crain’s Chicago Best Places to Work for two years consecutively and named to Inc.’s Best Places to Work of 2018. Visit Mediafly.com or follow @Mediafly for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005415/en/
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 16, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT