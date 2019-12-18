Inspur and Intel Jointly Release Industry-Leading All-Flash Storage with Dual-Port Optane SSD

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 18, 2019 09:09 AM EST
Recently, Inspur and Intel jointly launched its midrange all-flash storage AS5000G5-F series with dual-port Optane SSD. The AS5000G5-F series offers up to 8 million IOPS and 0.1ms latency, making it one of the highest performance midrange storage platforms in the industry today.
Consisting of four models including AS5300G5-F, AS5500G5-F, AS5600G5-F and AS5800G5-F, the midrange all-flash AS5000G5-F series from Inspur drives performance improvements in both software and hardware. In addition, Inspur also offers a software defined storage solution, AS13000G5, which supports single-port Optane SSD.
On the hardware side, Inspur's midrange all-flash storage AS5000G5-F adopts the second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor and uses an extreme performance dual-port Optane SSD as its cache layer. Offering a single-disk performance up to 560k IOPS or 2.4GB/s bandwidth and a read response time of 22 microseconds, the Optane SSD can bridge the performance and capacity gap between memory and traditional storage media. Also, leveraging the medium advantage of 3D Xpoint, the dual-port Optane SSD provides a DWPD up to 30, which is 30-60 times the life of TLC 3D NAND SSD. At the same time, compared with SAS protocol, NVMe is a high-performance protocol especially designed for flash media, which is capable of running a large number of parallel IO operations.
On the software side, the AS5000G5-F series delivers improved performance and all-flash medium service efficiency by utilizing innovative technologies such as InTier intelligent layering, real-time compression/re-delete, space recycle and intelligent medium life detection. Using intelligent layering as an example, data is divided into four tiers, i.e. boiling, hot, warm and cold. The data hotspot degree is precisely located through AI-based intelligent hotspot identification, sequence flow identification and accurate cold data elimination algorithm. 3D Xpoint’s advantages are leveraged by facilitating intelligent data flow within different media such as high-performance Optane SSD, NAND SSD and high-capacity HDD to optimize performance based on data type. For example, the AS5000G5-F series would store metadata, a typical type of boiling point data, on high-performance, low-latency Optane SSD to accelerate metadata access.
Moreover, the AS5000G5-F series adopts a full redundancy design that allows a single server to provide 99.9999% reliability and 5D expansion capability, and its unique heterogeneous virtualization technology interoperates with over 95% of mainstream storage models from top 10 manufacturers in the industry. Meanwhile, the InView multi-device management platform and AIOPS active prediction technology enable a 14-day prediction accuracy of up to 95% and can reduce troubleshooting time by 70%.
Enterprises have a growing demand for real-time data. In 2019, real-time data accounts for 17.6% in the global data community, and a massive number of new real-time applications rely on the rapid collection, storage and analysis of such data. "In the storage field, the fastest growing area is all-flash. That area is where opportunities and potential lie for technological innovations," said Sun Bin, Vice General Manager of Storage Product Line at Inspur. "Storage vendors have to take advantage of new flash technologies to grasp this rapidly growing storage opportunity."
"Intel is very happy to work with Inspur to apply Optane dual-port NVMe SSD into industry-leading high-performance all-flash storage products, to fully leverage the high performance, low latency and high reliability advantages of Optane," said Liu Gang, General Manager of Intel China's Non-Volatile Storage Business Unit.
Inspur will continue to work closely with partners like Intel to jointly promote the creation of new storage solutions and drive the implementation of all-flash storage in industries such as finance, telecommunications and energy. Across industries, from real-time financial transactions and AI risk management, to intensive IO analysis in life sciences research and internet cloud databases, application demands are growing and Inspur seeks to meet those demands while enhancing the ability of enterprises to gain insights from data.
About Inspur
Inspur is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, ranking among the world’s top 3 server manufacturers. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology arenas like open computing, cloud data center, AI and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, please go to www.inspursystems.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005241/en/
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 16, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT