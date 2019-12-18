Audible verstärkt Unternehmensführung für Tech, digitale Medien und Informationsdienste mit Ernennung von Bob Carrigan zum CEO, der direkt Gründer Don Katz untersteht

|By Business Wire
Audible Inc., der weltweit größte Verkäufer und Produzent digitaler gesprochener Unterhaltung und Informationen, hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass Bob Carrigan dem Unternehmen am 2. Januar als Chief Executive Officer beitreten und in dieser Funktion direkt Gründer Don Katz unterstehen wird, der dann Executive Chairman wird.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005518/de/
Don Katz, Founder and Executive Chairman of Audible, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
„Bob Carrigan ist einer der fähigsten, kreativsten, intellektuell versiertesten und inspirierendsten CEOs, deren Erfolg ich im Laufe von 20 Jahren beobachten konnte, in denen ich Unternehmen studiert und über sie berichtet habe - ebenso wie in den 24 Jahren, in denen ich nun an der Spitze von Audible stehe“, sagte Katz. „Seine transformativen Führungsqualitäten als CEO der wegweisenden globalen Informations- und Abonnementdienste juggernaut und IDG und seine visionäre Leitung als CEO der ehrwürdigen internationalen Institution für Daten und Analysen Dun & Bradstreet sind Zeugnis seiner seltenen Gabe, große Ideen auf den Weg zu bringen und in kundenorientierte Maßnahmen zu verwandeln. Beide Firmen konnten viel bessere Verbindungen mit ihren Kunden und den unternehmerischen Wurzeln ihres Ursprungs herstellen, und beide wurden zu mehr sinnerfüllten Arbeitsplätzen.“
„Bob und ich tauschen seit Jahren als Vertraute unsere Erkenntnisse darüber aus, wie man komplexe Ideen in klare strategische und taktische Maßnahmen übersetzt“, so Katz weiter. „Seit Bob und ich uns vor zwei Jahrzehnten während seiner Zeit als leitende Führungskraft bei AOL zum ersten Mal getroffen haben, konnte ich beobachten, wie er den institutionellen Status Quo in messbarer, dauerhafter Weise positiv unterbrochen hat. Ich freue mich sehr, dass die Sterne nun so günstig stehen, dass er beim Abenteuer Audible jetzt ganz dabei sein kann. Bob lebt die ʻPeople Principlesʼ von Audible seit über drei Jahrzehnten auf seine eigene Weise. Dass ich jemanden wie Bob als CEO begrüßen kann, bedeutet einen tollen Sprung nach vorne - für mich, für unsere begabten und engagierten Mitarbeiter auf der ganzen Welt und für unsere vielen Millionen treuer Zuhörer und die vielen Millionen, die noch dazukommen werden.“
Als Executive Chairman wird Katz eng mit Carrigan zusammen an übergeordneten Strategien arbeiten, wenn Carrigan die Verantwortung für die weltweiten Geschäftstätigkeiten übernimmt. Katz wird sich ferner auf die globale Content-Strategie von Audible und die umfassenden Ziele des Unternehmens im sozialen und öffentlichen Bereich in Newark und anderswo konzentrieren.
„Die Entwicklung von Audible von einem Startup zu einem globalen Kraftzentrum ist ein bemerkenswertes unternehmerisches und kulturelles Phänomen“, sagte Carrigan. „Ich fühle mich äußerst geehrt und freue mich sehr, dass ich mit Don und anderen begabten Leuten zusammenarbeiten kann, die sich so sehr dabei engagiert haben, Millionen von Kunden und so viele unserer begabtesten professionellen Autoren zu betreuen. Ich freue mich darauf, Teil von Audibles nächstem Kapitel zu sein, wenn das Unternehmen in die Zukunft aufbricht.“
Carrigan war zuletzt Executive Chairman von Genscape, einem führenden Anbieter von Daten und Analysen für die weltweiten Energiemärkte, bis dieses Unternehmen im November 2019 an Verisk Analytics verkauft wurde. Zuvor war Herr Carrigan Vorstandsvorsitzender und CEO von Dun & Bradstreet. Dort leitete er eine unternehmerische, technologische und kulturelle Transformation, bei der die legendäre 177 Jahre alte Firma zugunsten kontinuierlichen, profitablen Wachstums erneuert wurde. Davor war Carrigan CEO von IDG. Dieses Unternehmen transformierte er von einem herkömmlichen Druck-Verlag zu einem modernen Medienunternehmen und erzeugte so mehrere neue Einnahmequellen in 200 Ländern. Carrigan war außerdem vier Jahre Senior Vice President of Interactive Marketing bei America Online Inc. und leitete die Geschäftsentwicklung für alle Technologiekanäle. Carrigan ist ehemaliges Mitglied und Vorstandsvorsitzender des Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). Zu seinen Auszeichnungen in der Branche gehören Ernst & Young NJ Master Entrepreneur of the Year (Meisterunternehmer des Jahres), Folio 100 Industry Influencer (Branchen-Influencer) und CEO Innovator of the Year for Large Business Publishers (CEO-Innovator des Jahres für große Business-Verlage).
Vor der Gründung von Audible war Katz 20 Jahre lang Journalist und Autor. Für seine Arbeit erhielt er u. a. einen National Magazine Award, einen Overseas Press Club Award und den Chicago Tribune Heartland Prize for Nonfiction, und er wurde für einen National Book Critics Circle Award nominiert. Im Jahr 1994 führte Katz’ Idee, dass die Zukunft der Medien durch allgegenwärtige Solid State-Geräte im Taschenformat voller Sound und Kultur transformiert würde, zur Gründung von Audible. Heute betreibt Audible neun Audible Audiodienste außerhalb der USA: audible.co.uk, audible.de, audible.fr, audible.com.au, audible.co.jp, audible.it, audible.ca, sowie zwei Dienste in Indien, audible.in und Audible Suno.
Katz ist außerdem Gründer von Newark Venture Partners, einem Frühphasen-Investmentfonds mit sozialer Wirkung und Ultra-Bandbreiten-Beschleuniger, der versucht, Newark - den globalen Firmensitz von Audible - mit der Ökonomie der Frühphasen-Innovationen von Technologie-Startups zu verbinden.
ÜBER AUDIBLE, INC.
Audible, Inc., eine Tochtergesellschaft von Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) und der führende Anbieter erstklassiger digitaler gesprochener Audioinhalte, eröffnet seinen Kunden neue Wege, ihr Leben jeden Tag zu verschönern und zu bereichern. Die Inhalte von Audible umfassen mehr als 475.000 Audioprogramme von führenden Audiobook-Herausgebern, Rundfunkpersönlichkeiten, Entertainern, Zeitschriften- und Zeitungsverlagen und Verteilern von Information für Unternehmen.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005518/de/
