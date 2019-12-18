Innovative ams Chip for X-ray Detection Heralds New Era of Lower-cost CT Medical Imaging

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 18, 2019 11:00 AM EST
ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, is helping to make computed tomography (CT) scanners substantially more affordable. Through ams expertise in sensor design and packaging, the AS5950 integrated sensor chip for X-ray detection will enable an improved CT detector for more detailed images at lower system costs.
The AS5950 is a CMOS device that combines a high-sensitivity photodiode array and a 64-channel analog-to-digital converter on the same die. As a single chip, the AS5950 is easier to mount in a CT detector module. Current CT scanner manufacturers need to assemble a discrete photodiode array on a complex PCB, connected via long traces to a discrete read-out chip. In 8- and 16-slice CT scanners, replacement of this complex PCB assembly with a single AS5950 chip dramatically reduces the image-noise performance and – importantly – manufacturers’ materials and production costs.
Jose Vinau, Marketing Director for the Medical & Specialty Sensors business line at ams, says: “ams wants to help make CT scanners more affordable and available throughout the world. The introduction of the AS5950 and its module will reduce the hurdles in assembly and manufacturing of an X-ray detector.”
Innovation fuels market growth
ams estimates that the medical imaging market – for 8- and 16-slice CT scanners – is expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10-15%.
ams’ innovation in integrating photodiodes and ADCs in a single chip will help make 8- and 16-slice CT scanners more financially viable for medical equipment buyers, helping drive up demand and accelerate the growth of the market.
The AS5950 comes with an optimum pixel size of 0.98x0.98 mm². However, this can be customized upon request to suit the OEMs specific needs within a reasonably short lead-time.
The sensor can be directly assembled on a substrate using a wire bonding process for manufacturing of a CT module. ams developed with partners the AS5950M, a CT module reference design that simplifies the integration into a complete CT detector. This two-side buttable module has either 2x2 pcs. of AS5950 assembled on one substrate to build a sensor area of 32 x 16 mm² or 2x4 pcs. of AS5950 for a sensor area of 32 x 32 mm².
Computing of sharper medical images
The AS5950’s integrated architecture improves image performance as the optimized wafer-level interconnects between the photodiode array and the read-out circuit allow much lower noise than the board-level traces in a discrete photodiode/ADC assembly. This results in:
- Improved image quality. Noise in high-resolution mode is typ. only 0.20 fC for a charge full-scale range of 455 pC. The ADC linearity of ±300 ppm and the compound linearity of ±600 ppm (including the photodiode) contribute to high image fidelity.
- Reduced self-heating. The very low power dissipation of typ. 0.65 mW per channel enables manufacturer to implement low-cost air cooling of CT scanners. An integrated temperature sensor enables monitoring of the junction temperature.
The AS5950 also offers fast integration time of as little as 200 µs, to support high scanner rotation speed. The digital data readout can be accessed via SPI interface that also allows to configure the following settings:
- Active sensor area. The total sensor dimension in Z-direction can be selected between 16 mm or 32 mm because of its three-side buttable concept.
- Pixel resolution. The adaptive array allows to operate the device in either high-resolution mode with a standard pixel size of 0.98x0.98 mm or in large Z-coverage mode connecting two pixels to a total size of 1.96x0.98 mm.
- Full scale range. Depending on the applied dose of radiation, the maximum photodiode current can be configured between 200 nA and 600 nA through three full scale ranges.
The AS5950 sensor IC as well as the AS5950M reference module are available for sampling now. An evaluation kit is also available to interface the sensor as well as the module reference design. It comes with a FPGA board and a software to demonstrate all relevant performance parameters.
For more detailed technical information, go to https://ams.com/as5950.
PR online: https://ams.com/press-releases
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005235/en/
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 16, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT