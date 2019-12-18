Gemelli Hospital on Track to Become More Digitized for Better Patient Management 

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 18, 2019 11:29 AM EST
Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS and InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, announced that Gemelli hospital in Rome has adopted InterSystems TrakCare as its new Electronic Medical Record System.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005577/en/
TrakCare went live successfully in all inpatient departments of Policlinico Gemelli and Presidio Columbus, including NHS/RHS and private hospitalizations in October 2019. This is of particular significance to Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS, given the complexity of the hospital activity, which is divided into 20 areas grouped in seven departments with the aim of providing care, training, teaching, and research among 241 units, including 85 Complex Operating Units, 124 Simple Operating Units, and 35 Simple Area Operating Entities.
TrakCare implementation enabled Gemelli to proceed with many significant steps in its digitization process as well as its business management. It provided several features, such as an electronic medical record at the hospital’s bedside, unified clinical and administrative capabilities, and medication management.
The ‘Go-Live’ also included the crucial integration of around 30 departmental and external systems, optimizing the flow of diagnostic and consultancy services in compliance with the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation standards. Through this complex system, all clinical documentation, including emergency documentation, automatically flows into the patient's health record, in compliance with the dictates of the Personal Data Protection Authority for the benefit of all doctors and health professionals.
The real-time detailed collection of all data will also automatically enrich the corporate Data Warehouse providing researchers and administrators at Gemelli hospital with a significant amount of additional data.
The TrakCare implementation involved around 90 departments, 3,500 users, just under 1,000 workstations, 30 critical services, and the coordination of a team that, in peak times, reached nearly 200 people.
Such an effort within the shortest time possible was achieved thanks to InterSystems’ professionalism and ability to team up with the Gemelli hospital IT team who was managing the project under the leadership of Mr. Paolo Sergi, CIO of the Policlinico. They put in place a huge effort to create a system with all of the required Gemelli functions.
The contribution of the Health Management Department of the University Hospital was particularly important, while at the same time, they were engaged in the challenging project of the Joint Commission International (JCI) certification.
“TrakCare enables care providers to have a holistic view of patients’ data from a clinical, administrative, and financial point of view in order to achieve clinical and financial goals. Through events and process monitoring, and by giving the right support to healthcare professionals’ clinical decisions, TrakCare is proving to be a fundamental tool that enables innovation and continuous improvement of care processes for the patients’ benefit,” said Cesare Guidorzi, Country Manager of InterSystems in Italy.
"TrakCare provides Gemelli with a state-of-the-art solution for managing the complex clinical and administrative processes that are typical of a complex organization such as the Policlinico. The high level of integration during the different stages of care and the timely use of information for the decision-making process put in perspective the concrete possibility of controlling processes and conveying modifications in an efficient and effective way. Furthermore, analytical and documented information can be immediately extracted and elaborated on to support different research activities which represent the true flagship of our facility, which was recognized by the Italian Ministry of Health as IRCCS (Institute for Scientific Treatment and Research) for the Personalized Medicine and Innovative Biotechnology in March 2018,” said Marco Elefanti, General Director of the University Hospital A. Gemelli IRCCS.
"Putting the patient at the center of care, specifically implemented by the health record and by all the clinical data integrations, as well as by the assisted medication administration, enables doctors and healthcare professionals to have an accurate and complete evaluation of the data to support clinical safety and quality of care,” explained Andrea Cambieri, Chief Medical Officer at Policlino Universitario Gemelli IRCCS.
The next steps will involve the deployment of the electronic medical record to the outpatient and ambulatory departments, and activating functions to support research protocols and other significant optimization functions for resource allocation and planning.
About Gemelli Hospital
Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli IRCCS in Rome brings together scientific and technical skills, human sensitivity and ethics, granting excellent and affordable care for the entire community and always looking at the future. It aspires to become the best academic medical center in Italy and one of the top 10 in Europe for clinical quality and ability to move research and development right to the bedside. It is the second largest Italian hospital and one of the main national cancer institutes. It is also a center of excellence for care, innovation and medical research in synergy with the School of Medicine and Surgery at the Università Cattolica in Rome.
About InterSystems
InterSystems is the information engine that powers some of the world’s most important applications. In healthcare, business, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems has been a strategic technology provider since 1978. InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.intersystems.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005577/en/
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 16, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT