ViacomCBS Networks International and The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Extend Partnership With VidCon Abu Dhabi

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 18, 2019 12:19 PM EST
ViacomCBS Networks International and The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) partner to bring VidCon, the world’s largest celebration of online video, to the UAE for the first time. The inaugural edition of VidCon Abu Dhabi will be held at ADNEC from March 25 - 28, 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005629/en/
VidCon is the world’s largest immersive experience for fans, content creators, executives and brands who build, celebrate and belong to online communities. The event is an essential meeting point for brands and executives who are passionate about digital creators, online video and social-first content. VidCon offers an opportunity for fans and industry leaders to meet the most influential local and international content creators while experiencing the future of video consumption and online storytelling.
HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi “After the outstanding success of the recent Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which formed part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Family Week, we are delighted to be building upon our relationship with ViacomCBS with VidCon. Bringing such a globally significant event to Abu Dhabi reinforces our commitment to providing the very best and most innovative events for both residents and visitors in the emirate. Such an event represents the cutting edge of modern culture, and Abu Dhabi prides itself on providing leadership in the technological and cultural sectors.”
Raffaele Annecchino, President, ViacomCBS Networks Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa “We are excited to take VidCon to Abu Dhabi, expanding our collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, with whom we recently held the first-ever Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi. Bringing VidCon to Abu Dhabi is a further testament to our continued commitment to investing in this key market, creating unforgettable experiences for our audience, fans and partners. The Middle East is a vibrant hub for content creators, with millions of young people turning to online video to connect with others, creating compelling content, building audiences and finding entertainment. The Middle East is the second biggest region for online video after the US, so we are excited for VidCon to highlight the impact of creators, the digital community and the industry.
Jim Louderback, General Manager, VidCon “As we continue to develop our international presence and celebrate the universality of the online video experience, we are excited to bring our event to Abu Dhabi in 2020. There are millions of young people in the Middle East who turn to online video to connect with others and find entertainment, comfort, and acceptance in social content and community-first content creators. At VidCon Abu Dhabi, we want to bridge their online and offline worlds to create an unforgettable experience for fans and spotlight and celebrate the talented creators throughout the Middle East.”
Tickets for the inaugural VidCon Abu Dhabi are now available at www.ticketmaster.ae: early bird tickets are available until January 15th 2020.
For more information and all updates about VidCon Abu Dhabi, please visit the official website: https://vidconabudhabi.com/. Stay up on all things related to VidCon Abu Dhabi by following it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, on VidCon Abu Dhabi YouTube channel and on Snapchat @vidconabudhabi.
About Vidcon
VidCon is the world’s largest event for fans, creators, executives and brands who are passionate about online video and building diverse communities. Their flagship show, VidCon US, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, welcoming 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors. VidCon continued its global expansion this year, announcing the first-ever VidCon Asia Summit, which is set for December 2019, and VidCon Mexico, coming in 2020, adding to its roster of international events in Australia and London. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Viacom in 2018.
ViacomCBS Networks International
ViacomCBS Networks International, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), is comprised of many of the world’s most iconic consumer brands. Its portfolio includes Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, Viacom 18, ViacomCBS International Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Pluto TV among others. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS Networks International provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents and across more than 180 countries.
About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi
The Department of Culture and Tourism conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world- Globally, sustainable destination of distinction, which enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The organization manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programs relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. DCT - Abu Dhabi supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005629/en/
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 16, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT