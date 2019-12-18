Comcast Advertising Appoints James Rooke to Lead Effectv

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 18, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, today announced that it has appointed James Rooke as the company’s new general manager, effective January 1, 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005549/en/
Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, today announced that it has appointed James Rooke as the company’s new general manager, effective January 1, 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)
In this role, Rooke will lead the newly rebranded company as it embarks on its next chapter and mission: to become the world’s smartest audience delivery company. He will oversee a 3,500-person nationwide team across sales, operations, technology, product, data innovation and insights, and customer experience to pioneer and unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation and industry leadership. Additionally, he will cultivate Effectv’s relationships with external stakeholders and industry organizations.
He will report to Comcast Advertising President Marcien Jenckes and will continue to be based in New York.
Currently, Rooke is general manager of FreeWheel Publishers, a division of FreeWheel. FreeWheel and Effectv are both part of Comcast Advertising. At FreeWheel, Rooke oversees the company’s global business unit responsible for providing television programmers and distributors with advertising technology and services to manage the monetization of their video content, a responsibility and area of expertise that made him a strong candidate to lead Effectv.
“At Effectv, we’re at the forefront of an exciting and interesting time in the company’s history and future: We’re leading the organization – and industry – into a new era of audience-driven growth, and we sought a leader with the right credentials to spearhead that charge,” Jenckes said. “Since leading the Comcast Advertising business, I’ve had the terrific opportunity to work with James. He is smart and inquisitive and brings a strong understanding of both the TV and digital sides of the business, having held leadership roles across several industries, including pay TV, cable, media, publishing and sales. In short, he grew up in cable ad sales and has literally helped build the future of the industry as we know it today. He is a standout leader to guide Effectv into its next chapter.”
Rooke has held a variety of leadership roles at FreeWheel and brings a background in ad tech, media and consulting. Throughout his career, he has helmed and mentored teams behind the launch of new strategic initiatives, disciplines and product offerings. He also has experience leading mergers and acquisitions and supervising a large workforce both domestically and globally.
At FreeWheel, Rooke helped design, launch and scale a new video marketplace that enabled the company’s clients to safely trade digital video inventory and transact programmatically with agencies and brand marketers. (Effectv, then known as Comcast Spotlight, was one of the first users of this platform.) Upon first joining FreeWheel in 2012 as vice president, advisory services, he created and scaled a new consulting business unit. (That team still exists today and provides strategic and operational advisory to drive digital video growth for broadcaster, cable network and distributor companies.) Rooke also previously served as the company’s chief revenue officer, and in his most recent role, he led sell-side relationships with companies spanning A+E Networks, Charter, Discovery, Fox, Viacom and NBCU.
“This is a wonderful and exciting opportunity, and I’m thrilled and humbled to lead Effectv in its new charge. There is so much potential in this brand. It’s an exciting and pivotal time for the company as we unlock Effectv’s industry-leading suite of products to deliver on the power of TV, combined with the best of digital, to transform the media experience for advertisers and consumers,” Rooke said.
Before FreeWheel, Rooke was a vp overseeing strategy and execution in the media business at Time Warner Cable, now Charter Communications. There, he spearheaded the collaboration across both corporate and field teams to move the business from being traditional TV to more digitally led. At Capgemini, he rose from senior consultant to principal of the consulting and technology company’s media and entertainment practice in North America and steered major strategic initiatives for a number of the world’s largest media companies. He began his career as an associate consultant at EY (then known as Ernst & Young) in London.
Rooke holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Birmingham in London. He serves as a board advisor of TVision, an industry leader in TV performance metrics. He lives with his wife and two daughters in New York.
About Effectv
Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005549/en/
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 16, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT