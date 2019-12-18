Superbug-Inactivating Emitters From Bolb Inc. Poised to Lower Healthcare Costs and Enhance Food Safety

|By Business Wire
Germicidal LED (G-LED) supplier Bolb Inc., based in Livermore, California, the globally recognized performance leader in deep ultra-violet technology, today announces further advancements of its high performance, versatile, and cost-saving deep ultraviolet emitter arrays to combat the rise of antibiotic-resistant pathogens. With new products offering configurable features for generating from 2W to over 10W of targeted optical power in a convenient fixture, a new class of novel chemical-free pathogen reduction platforms has arrived.
In a recent test by a third-party laboratory, Bolb’s Blazar G-LED fixture has demonstrated 5log10 kill of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), a dangerous pathogen that is resistant to penicillin and amoxicillin among other common antibiotics. Such a high kill rate was achieved with its deep-ultraviolet G-LED array in under 1 minute from a distance of 1 meter to the targeted surface, covering approximately 1 square meter in area. Using compact solid-state G-LED technology, this is unmatched performance against a particularly egregious pathogen. Multiple arrays can be assembled and positioned to cover larger areas for quick disinfection.
It is a timely development given global public health officials continue to sound a piercing alarm concerning the unabated rise in Anti-Microbial Resistant Pathogens, commonly known as superbugs. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 3 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the US each year, and more than 47,800 people die as a result. United Nations projects 10 million annual deaths worldwide due to superbug infection by 2050 if the current trend continues. Urgent actions are needed to counter the lack of effective new antibiotics and the spiraling costs associated with protecting patients and healthcare workers, including effectively dealing with contaminated surfaces and biohazard waste in acute care, surgical and clinical facilities, as well as compounding pharmacies and mobile medicine.
G-LED emitters now enable universal and cost-effective pathogen reduction solutions where footprint, upfront and operational cost, and ease of implementation matter. Bolb asserts that every 10W of implemented optical power can result in saving a typical hospital $1M in annual expenses. Given the market for such solutions can reach over 100M optical watts generated per year by 2025, $10 Billion in global Healthcare Delivery cost savings is achievable. This is significant when considering $30B was spent just in the USA in 2019 on environmental cleaning and waste remediation and removal, and overcoming medical complications and legal liabilities due to patients suffering Healthcare Associated Infections.
GLED technical advancement enables ubiquitous distributed disinfection solutions for a highly contaminated and highly mobile world. The realization of such capabilities has accelerated deep ultraviolet adoption by OEM manufacturers in additional high growth segments such as point of consumption drinking water treatment, enhanced functionality white goods and appliances, and life science analysis. Similar solutions are soon to be implemented in concentrated farm and horticulture operations, where chemical-free preventive disinfection measures are crucial for animal health, plant protection, supply chain sanitation, and consumer food safety, greatly contributing to a cleaner, safer, and healthier world.
** About Bolb Inc. **
Bolb Incorporated was founded in 2014 by veterans of the compound semiconductor industry and is supporting users globally via strategic partnerships and established photonic industry components distributors, Laser Components USA and Laser Components GmbH. For more corporate information and media inquiries, please email [email protected].
