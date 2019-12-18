Grupo NTT lança solução de gerenciamento de conformidade usando automação robótica de processos (RPA)

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 18, 2019 03:24 PM EST
Nos últimos tempos, tem havido uma demanda crescente para que as empresas em todo o mundo fortaleçam sua conformidade e gerenciamento de riscos. Para ajudar nossos clientes a administrar esses requisitos, o Grupo NTT, representado pela NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (doravante, NTT-AT), pela Everis Spain S.L.U. (doravante, everis), da NTT DATA Corporation, e pela itelligence AG (doravante, itelligence), da NTT DATA Corporation, está anunciando uma solução de gerenciamento de conformidade usando a automação robótica de processos (Robotic Process Automation, RPA). Essa solução agrega e analisa dados de sistemas internos de RH e conformidade no local e baseados em nuvem, apoiando as iniciativas dos clientes para fortalecer a responsabilidade e o controle interno de governança. O Grupo NTT planeja começar a prestar este serviço no segundo trimestre de 2020.
Devido a regulamentações mais rígidas em muitos setores, particularmente no setor financeiro, as empresas enfrentam a ameaça de controles multirregime e elevadas multas por parte das autoridades locais. Devido à complexidade dos requisitos de regulamentação e relatórios, essas instituições enfrentam dificuldades para identificar problemas de conformidade, além de falta de transparência na governança. Isso geralmente leva ao aumento da carga de trabalho manual, do tempo do processo e da documentação devido à complexidade do ambiente de TI.
A solução integrada fornecida pelo Grupo NTT combina a ferramenta de RPA “WinActor ® (*1)” da NTT-AT, a solução SMCR da everis e os recursos de consultoria e integração da itelligence para combinar a redução de operações manuais complexas com a coordenação de dados relacionados com a conformidade e gerenciados em vários sistemas, como Excel(*2) e sistemas existentes.
Essa solução será inicialmente fornecida para gerenciamento de conformidade no “Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR)” no Reino Unido e será expandida para fora do RU em resposta aos regulamentos e para apoiar globalmente o gerenciamento de conformidade e governança dos clientes.
A NTT ajuda seus clientes a acelerar sua transformação digital implementando tecnologias inovadoras, como o WinActor®.
Notas:
Sobre o “WinActor®”
O WinActor é uma ferramenta de automação robótica de processos (RPA) desenvolvida usando as tecnologias dos laboratórios de sistemas de serviços da NTT Access Network e foi disponibilizado para comercialização.
O WinActor registra e automatiza vários tipos de operações humanas, como aquelas via aplicativo Windows (*2), aplicativo Web e assim por diante. Ele executa automaticamente tarefas repetitivas de rotina e trabalhos de grande volume no lugar de humanos ou em colaboração com estes. Além disso, transformar os trabalhos existentes em um novo estilo de trabalho automático traria um grande valor para os negócios, como eficiência, qualidade e economia, sem modificar nenhum software do sistema existente.
O WinActor foi rapidamente introduzido e difundido desde 2017, especialmente nas organizações que buscam a “revolução do estilo de trabalho”, independentemente do tipo de setor e tamanho da empresa. Atualmente, em novembro de 2019, mais de 4.200 empresas aderiram ao WinActor.
Para saber mais informações, consulte o site https://winactor.biz/.
(*1) “WinActor” é uma marca registrada da NTT Advanced Technology Corporation.
(*2) “Excel” e “Windows” são marcas registradas ou marcas comerciais da Microsoft Corporation nos EUA e/ou em outros países.
Sobre a NTT
Para saber mais informações sobre a NTT, visite o site www.global.ntt/
Para saber mais informações sobre a NTT-AT, visite o site www.ntt-at.com/
Para saber mais informações sobre a everis, visite o site www.everis.com/global/en
Para saber mais informações sobre a itelligence, visite o site itelligencegroup.com/us/
Para saber mais informações sobre a solução, visite o site uk.nttdata.com/SMCR
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005726/pt/
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 16, 2019 07:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT