Industry Stakeholders Reach Consensus on Propagation Models and Interference Protection Criteria for Spectrum Sharing in the 6 GHz Band

December 18, 2019
The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced the first technical report from its new 6 GHz Band Multi-Stakeholder Committee: WINNF-TR-1002-V1.0.0 “Propagation Models and Interference Protection Criteria for Sharing between the Fixed Service and Unlicensed Devices in the 6 GHz Band.”
The report provides stakeholders and regulatory authorities with vital information supporting sharing of this band between incumbent users and the new entrants into the band proposed by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (Docket 18-295).
"WInnForum's 6 GHz Committee has accomplished the most important task for any co-existence analysis: Identify suitable protection criteria and propagation models used to predict compatibility," says Dr. Andrew Clegg of Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), WInnForum's Chief Technical Officer. "It's important that these considerations get buy-in from all stakeholders in the band, and, as the publication of this Technical Report demonstrates, WInnForum has proven to be a highly effective venue for facilitating such coordination and cooperation among a diverse range or participants."
“This report represents remarkable cooperation among the members of the WInnForum’s 6 GHz Multi-Stakeholder Committee to achieve consensus on recommendations regarding key elements of the Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) needed to protect incumbents,” added the Committee’s chair Mark Gibson of CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM). “I look forward to WInnForum’s ongoing work to help inform the framework of the AFC to help support the ecosystem of unlicensed devices.”
“I would like to recognize the efforts by the members of the WInnForum 6 GHz Multi-Stakeholder Committee who collaborated diligently to complete this important report that can provide stakeholders, including the regulatory authorities, with relevant information to study the introduction of unlicensed devices in 6 GHz while protecting the incumbent microwave systems,” said Prakash Moorut of Nokia (NYSE: NOK), WInnForum Chief Regulatory Officer.
Download the Technical Report here: http://bit.ly/6GHZPropagation.
WInnForum’s newest Committee conducts projects that focus on the technical aspects of spectrum sharing advancing innovative and competitive uses and increasing deployment speed of AFC systems. The committee is open to representatives of all member organizations, and trial memberships are available. Non-member observers and subject matter experts may also be invited to participate. To learn more about membership options or to apply for membership, please visit: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/join.
For more detailed information on current projects and deliverables, the charter can be found here: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/6ghz-multistakeholder-committee.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996 and supported by Platinum sponsors Motorola Solutions, NordiaSoft and Thales, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.
