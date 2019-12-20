MAPAL y Flow Hospitality anuncian su asociación para crear un proveedor paneuropeo líder en soluciones tecnológicas para el sector hotelero y de restauración

|By Business Wire
MAPAL Software (“MAPAL”), desarrollador y proveedor de software de gestión de personal, analítica de negocio y software interno para el sector hotelero y de restauración; y Flow Hospitality Training (“Flow”), un sistema de gestión de aprendizaje para el sector hotelero, anunciaron hoy su asociación para crear un proveedor líder de soluciones tecnológicas para el sector hotelero y de restauración europeo. MAPAL está respaldado por Providence Strategic Growth ("PSG"), la filial con participación en el capital de crecimiento de Providence Equity Partners. Jorge Lurueña, fundador y director general de MAPAL, dirigirá la entidad asociada con el apoyo de los equipos de gestión existentes de MAPAL y Flow. Ruth y David Wither, Fundadores de Flow, renunciarán a sus responsabilidades de liderazgo cotidianas, pero han reinvertido en la entidad asociada, quedando David como Director consejero.
"El anuncio de hoy es un testimonio del arduo trabajo y compromiso de todo el equipo de Flow desde que lo lanzamos hace más de 10 años", dijo David Wither, cofundador de Flow. “Juntos hemos construido un negocio sobresaliente que resuelve de manera innovadora un gran desafío que enfrenta la industria: la necesidad de tecnología relevante que acelere la capacitación y el desarrollo de los empleados. Confiamos en que esta asociación con MAPAL, respaldada por el equipo de PSG, permitirá que el negocio tenga un impacto aún mayor en el futuro, y tanto Ruth como yo, hemos decidido que ahora es el momento adecuado para hacer la transición de la administración de Flow a nuevos inversores. Estamos entusiasmados con lo que nos depara el futuro, y creemos que Jorge, con el apoyo de nuestro equipo de gestión actual, es el líder ideal para ayudar a Flow y a MAPAL en la transición a éste nuevo capítulo".
Flow ofrece un conjunto de módulos de capacitación en línea a más de 400,000 usuarios únicos a través de FlowZone Manager, su sistema de gestión insignia que permite a los empleadores otorgar capacitación, rastrear resultados, planificar y administrar el aprendizaje y el desarrollo, las competencias y evaluaciones de los empleados. Los beneficios de esta asociación entre dos negocios altamente complementarios son significativos. La solución avanzada e intuitiva para la gestión de personal, analítica de negocio y de software interno, de MAPAL; y las soluciones de aprendizaje y desarrollo de Flow, crearán un negocio que puede ofrecer capacidades técnicas más sólidas y un servicio más robusto de punta a punta, para las empresas hoteleras y grupos de restauración en toda Europa.
Jorge Lurueña, fundador y director general de MAPAL, dijo: “Creemos que esta alianza creará más oportunidades para Flow y MAPAL. Ruth y David han construido un gran negocio, ofreciendo una solución completa que brinda un beneficio real a su leal base de clientes, y estamos agradecidos por la confianza que han depositado en nosotros. Espero con ansias trabajar con mis nuevos colegas y estoy encantado de liderar esta nueva fase de crecimiento”.
Edward Hughes, director ejecutivo de PSG, dijo: “MAPAL y Flow ya son proveedores establecidos de soluciones de tecnologías habilitadoras para una variedad de compañías globales en el sector hotelero y de restauración y estamos seguros de que juntos crearán un negocio significativamente ampliado con un mayor conjunto de capacidades y alcance para proporcionar soluciones esenciales a sus clientes".
El equipo de Finanzas Corporativas del Reino Unido EY fue el asesor financiero exclusivo de los accionistas de Flow y originó la transacción.
Acerca de MAPAL Software
MAPAL fue fundada en 2008 por Jorge Lurueña, un experimentado operador de restaurantes, que reconoció que las empresas de restaurantes necesitaban herramientas especializadas para automatizar y optimizar los procesos de gestión. El reunir a expertos de la industria, científicos de datos y a desarrolladores de software para crear GIRnet, la plataforma de gestión e inteligencia comercial que las principales empresas del sector usan hoy en día, ha impulsado el éxito de MAPAL. MAPAL cuenta con una gran cartera de clientes, manejando marcas reconocidas como: La Tagliatella, Burger King, Starbucks, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Grupo Areas y Five Guys, entre otras.
Sobre Flow Hospitality Training
Fundada en 2009 por David y Ruth Wither y con sede en Edimburgo, Escocia, Flow es un sistema de gestión de aprendizaje para el sector hotelero formado por un equipo de más de 55 personas. La plataforma emblemática FlowZone Manager de Flow permite a los empleadores tener visibilidad directa e inmediata de todas las etapas del desarrollo de los empleados. FlowZone Manager puede integrarse a los sistemas de nómina y recursos humanos de los empleadores, especialmente a Fourth, Selima, S4 Labor, CoreHR y TimeTarget, y cuenta con el respaldo de las principales marcas hoteleras, incluidas Soho House, Firmdale Hotels y Gleneagles.
Acerca de Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners LLC
Providence Strategic Growth ("PSG") es una filial de Providence Equity Partners ("Providence"). Establecida en 2014, PSG se enfoca en inversiones de aumento patrimonial en compañías de servicios basados en tecnología habilitadora y de software de mercado medio bajo. Providence es una empresa gestora de activos a escala mundial de primer nivel, que fue pionera con un enfoque centrado en el sector para la inversión de capital privado con la visión de que un equipo dedicado de expertos de la industria podría construir compañías excepcionales de valor duradero. Desde la fundación de la empresa en 1989, Providence ha invertido en más de 180 empresas y es una firma líder de inversión patrimonial centrada en las industrias de medios, comunicaciones, educación e información. PSG tiene su sede en Boston, Massachusetts; con oficinas en Londres. Para obtener más información sobre PSG, visite www.provequity.com/private-equity/psg; además, para obtener más información sobre Providence, visite www.provequity.com.
