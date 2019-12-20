J.D. Power Acquires Trilogy Automotive

|By Business Wire
|
December 20, 2019 10:00 AM EST
J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Trilogy Automotive, the automotive software division of Trilogy Enterprises. Trilogy’s SaaS-based enterprise lead management platform will be integrated into J.D. Power’s Autodata Solutions division’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) digital dealer platform, expanding the capabilities and reach of its existing offering to better enable manufacturers and dealers to optimize retail lead management programs.
Trilogy Automotive provides enterprise level, SaaS-based automotive lead and digital management platforms, enabling OEMs and dealers to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their digital marketing spend. The platform improves coordination between OEMs, dealers and third parties, while generating real-time insights on consumer behavior.
“Trilogy Automotive has built one of the industry’s most powerful solutions for identifying high quality leads from the vast number of automobile shoppers, all while maintaining a seamless customer experience, continuity with OEM guidelines, and real-time insights for dealers and OEMs,” said Craig Jennings, President of the Autodata Solutions division at J.D. Power. “By integrating Trilogy’s capabilities with our existing OEM digital dealer platform, we will be able to create a robust suite of digital marketing platforms providing lead management, lead generation and digital management services to OEMs, Dealer Service Providers and Retailers.”
“I’m thrilled to lead the Trilogy Automotive team into our new partnership with J.D. Power and the Autodata team,” said Kim Irwin, President of Trilogy Automotive. “The Trilogy Automotive story is one of amazing growth, having expanded rapidly from a core group of employees who built the initial framework for our platform to become a leading technology company that supports some of the most prestigious brands in the automotive industry. I speak on behalf of the whole Trilogy Automotive team when I express how excited we are as we look forward to our next phase of accelerated growth.”
The Trilogy acquisition follows closely on the heels of J.D. Power’s merger with Autodata Solutions to create a market-leading provider of new and pre-owned automobile transactional data, valuation tools, vehicle feature information and consumer analytics to the automotive industry. Trilogy Automotive will be integrated into the newly combined company’s Autodata Solutions division.
Trilogy Automotive senior leadership and employees will continue with the firm and will be integrated into J.D. Power’s Autodata Solutions division.
J.D. Power was advised by Atlas Technology Group and the law firm Kirkland & Ellis on the transaction. Trilogy Automotive was advised by Portico Capital, Ron Frey, and the law firms Jones & Spross and Cooley.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich.
About Trilogy Automotive
For over two decades, Trilogy has been revolutionizing the automotive industry through a combination of relentless innovation and a commitment to customer success. Trilogy Automotive’s patented technology solutions range from custom and client driven to turnkey configuration, design and lead management systems, and have powered leading automotive companies such as Ford, GM, Nissan, Chrysler, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Volvo, Jaguar and AutoNation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005105/en/
