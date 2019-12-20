Cloud Range Cyber CEO, Debbie Gordon, Unveils Cyber Security Best Practices to Consider in 2020

|By Business Wire
December 20, 2019
It’s reported that in 2018, there were 500 million personal records stolen. Most times, until a breach occurs, advanced cybersecurity measures aren’t considered or planned for, leaving countless files and personal information compromised. Often the nation’s largest companies are left unprotected in a world that is increasingly susceptible to data breaches, sensitive IP theft, and malicious cyber-attacks.
“Few companies have the opportunity to practice defending against cyber-attacks before they occur,” says Debbie Gordon, CEO of Cloud Range Cyber. “Hackers love to keep companies on their toes by remaining one step ahead of security teams. Cybersecurity simulation training should be at the top of the 2020 priority list for all Fortune 1000 companies and especially those handling sensitive customer information. But, that’s a difficult challenge, as it’s predicted that by 2021 companies will be left vulnerable with 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions.”
Cloud Range Cyber helps leading global organizations prepare to defend against inevitable cyber-attacks. Providing the most advanced simulation-based training available in the market today, cybersecurity teams are able to learn how to detect, respond to, and remediate an infinite number of types of cyber-attacks by using a robust, cloud-based simulation environment. Simulation-based training changes how companies see cyber preparedness by shifting the mindset away from constant technology expenses to developing the people on the last line of defense.
Consider the following security best practices to combat the rising incidents of cybersecurity breaches in 2020 before they happen:
- Invest in the cyber defense team you already have instead of focusing on trying to fill empty seats by providing consistent experiential simulation training to help stay ahead of emerging attack types.
- Support women in the cyber security field. With women making up only 20% of the field, companies should consider hiring and training more women for their cyber security teams. Having diversity of thought and understanding minimizes group think and brings better problem solving and results.
- Make employee satisfaction a priority. Especially with a shortage of staff, alert fatigue can result in loss of productivity leaving companies even more vulnerable. Keep employees happy yet challenged by investing in their development, and training. Use assessments to hire the right people to ensure they are prepared for the job in the first place.
- Managed Security Services Providers need to upskill their teams at a faster rate: As more companies are outsourcing cybersecurity to MSSPs, it’s important for MSSPs to distinguish themselves from their competitors. MSSPs can do this by ensuring that their team has the practical skills and experience necessary.
- Devote time to incident response training. Written processes don’t do much good unless they’re practiced. With only 38% of companies conducting tabletop exercises, there will be a greater shift within companies to focus more on simulations in the Security Operations Center to practice detection and response from the technical side.
- Focus on the things you do well and outsource the rest when needed. If there are areas to improve, consider outsourcing your non-core competencies.
“It’s time to better facilitate stronger and consistent communication among the security operations center (SOC), staff, and executive leaders,” adds Gordon. “The only thing that stands between a threat and an actual breach is the ability to be prepared by giving the people on your cybersecurity team the ability to practice detecting and responding to attacks before the real thing happens. Ensuring your team is prepped for worst case scenarios should not fall through the cracks in 2020, especially as we move toward another decade of unprecedented technological growth.”
Cloud Range Cyber provides a secure, customizable, cloud-based cybersecurity training and simulation platform that proactively prepares SOC teams to defend against cyber-attacks. With Cloud Range Cyber, cyber security teams and incident responders can practice detection, response, and remediation of cyber-attacks in a protected and customized dynamic environment, helping companies reduce cybersecurity risk and overcome the cyber skills gap.
