RoofClaim.com Acquires Naming Rights to FAU Arena in $5 Million Sponsorship Agreement

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 20, 2019 12:28 PM EST
Chief Executive Officer Brian Wedding of RoofClaim.com has partnered with the Florida Atlantic University Athletic Department on a historic $5 million, 10-year sponsorship to secure the naming rights of Florida Atlantic University’s arena to become RoofClaim.com Arena.
The athletic center, formerly known as FAU Arena, is a 5,000-seat multi-purpose arena that serves as the home of the FAU men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams.
Wedding is the founder/CEO of RoofClaim.com, which he has aligned with several reputable and charitable companies and organizations through corporate partnerships. RoofClaim.com is a technology service company specializing in the diagnosing and processing of shingle and tile roof replacement insurance claims through the use of cutting-edge technology, and industry leading processes.
The company is recognized nationally for its services and is also a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association and the National Association of Home Builders. RoofClaim.com is a subsidiary of Jasper Inc.
“We like to win, just like these guys on the court like to win. I’m hoping to improve the facilities, the student’s experience, and the fan’s experience. To be able to help and grow our business at the same time is great,” said Wedding.
Brian Wedding Bio
Brian Wedding, Chief Executive Officer at RoofClaim.com, was born in Evansville, Indiana where he began his career in construction as a house framing contractor. Wedding operated under his subcontracting company, Jasper Contractors, which he started in Jasper, Indiana. However, after Hurricane Ivan in 2004, Wedding and his company Jasper Contractors were introduced to the world of hurricanes and storm damage. Both of which, brought Wedding south to help repair the masses of homes damaged as a result of this major storm and others to follow.
In its beginnings, Wedding’s Jasper Contractors did mostly framing and roofing on new construction. Although, after a surge of hurricanes began erupting in Florida, Wedding started picking up work repairing damages left by storms. After Hurricane Ivan, Wedding got a panicked call from a retired contractor who knew of forty-eight damaged homes in need of repair. All of which, were self-insured and ready to go, so Jasper went to work.
It didn’t take long for Wedding to realize that in the south winters don’t shut a construction firm down and that “you can keep your guys going without getting a loan for payroll for the winter,” said Wedding.
After Hurricane Dennis in 2005, business increased dramatically for Jasper Contractors, which allowed the company to build further on its relationships with insurers. This was quickly followed by Hurricane Katrina, which Wedding recalls resulted in his phone blowing up in Louisiana with work.
This new business in Baton Rouge made it the nerve center for what Jasper Contractors had become: a company working primarily on roof repairs on storm-damaged homes. Even though the rest of the nation was in a major real estate bust, Jasper Contractors was expanding.
Wedding’s company has since moved its headquarters to Kennesaw, Georgia and has grown substantially in size. From 2010 to 2011, Jasper Contractors more than doubled its number of employees. Today, the company employs over 200 people.
While Jasper Inc. companies focus mostly on residential and commercial roofing, Wedding has also expanded his business ventures into the buying and selling of commercial properties through his Bel Air Land real estate business.
Jasper Contractors has also joined several esteemed construction associations, including the National Roofing Contractors Association and the National Association of Home Builders. In 2018, Wedding expanded his portfolio even further by acquiring One Source Roofing Inc, a commercial roofing company that provided roof management, inspection and maintenance, and consulting services for various government entities and institutions in Central Florida.
In July 2019, Brian Wedding unveiled Jasper Contractors would be renamed RoofClaim.com to allow customers to better understand the services it provides. Mr. Wedding’s next priority is to segue RoofClaim.com into an industry leading technology company.
Wedding has been a leading pioneer in the roof contracting industry and continues to develop new strategies to broaden his reach locally and nationally. Being a longtime advocate of collegiate and professional sports, he has made it part of his mission to partner with programs in the communities Jasper Inc. companies operate in.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005480/en/
