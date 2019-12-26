Everbridge to Help Ensure Safety During Famed New Year’s Eve Bash in NYC and Rose Parade in Pasadena

|By Business Wire
Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, today announced that its platform will be deployed to power mobile alerts for both the 2019 New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square, New York and the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. The system will be used in case of an emergency, disruption or need to share important information during the iconic gatherings. Everbridge provides the statewide emergency notification systems for New York and California, as well as New York City’s Notify NYC.
The New Year’s Eve celebration is a New York tradition and is followed globally. An estimated one million people will flock to Times Square in New York City on December 31st to see the famous New Year’s Eve Ball descend atop One Times Square, as millions more watch on live television.
Residents and visitors who are planning to usher in the new year in Times Square are encouraged to register for alerts by texting NEWYEARSEVE to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive critical updates directly from New York City Emergency Management. Text messages may include safety, traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, reunification locations for missing persons, and updates throughout the evening.
Attendees can feel confident that when they receive NYCNYC alerts, they are getting accurate and timely information straight from the City of New York.
Likewise, visitors attending the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day are encouraged by the Pasadena Police Department to subscribe to their Everbridge-powered mobile alerts by texting ROSEPARADE to 888777. The parade is attended annually by more than 700,000 spectators and watched by 37 million people at home, and is capped off by the 106th Rose Bowl Game.
Everbridge has been widely adopted by public safety agencies across the country and around the globe to manage large crowds, most recently by the City of New York for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The technology has been deployed at similar large-scale events including the Super Bowl in Atlanta, the Boston and Philadelphia Marathons, the Pride Parade in San Francisco and elsewhere, and Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It is also regularly used by officials during severe weather situations, including Hurricane Dorian in Florida, the California wildfires, and Cyclone Fani in India.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyberattacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,800 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
