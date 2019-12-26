Everbridge to Help Ensure Safety During Famed New Year’s Eve Bash in NYC and Rose Parade in Pasadena

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, today announced that its platform will be deployed to power mobile alerts for both the 2019 New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square, New York and the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. The system will be used in case of an emergency, disruption or need to share important information during the iconic gatherings. Everbridge provides the statewide emergency notification systems for New York and California, as well as New York City’s Notify NYC.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is a New York tradition and is followed globally. An estimated one million people will flock to Times Square in New York City on December 31st to see the famous New Year’s Eve Ball descend atop One Times Square, as millions more watch on live television.

Residents and visitors who are planning to usher in the new year in Times Square are encouraged to register for alerts by texting NEWYEARSEVE to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive critical updates directly from New York City Emergency Management. Text messages may include safety, traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, reunification locations for missing persons, and updates throughout the evening.

Attendees can feel confident that when they receive NYCNYC alerts, they are getting accurate and timely information straight from the City of New York.

Likewise, visitors attending the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day are encouraged by the Pasadena Police Department to subscribe to their Everbridge-powered mobile alerts by texting ROSEPARADE to 888777. The parade is attended annually by more than 700,000 spectators and watched by 37 million people at home, and is capped off by the 106th Rose Bowl Game.

Everbridge has been widely adopted by public safety agencies across the country and around the globe to manage large crowds, most recently by the City of New York for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The technology has been deployed at similar large-scale events including the Super Bowl in Atlanta, the Boston and Philadelphia Marathons, the Pride Parade in San Francisco and elsewhere, and Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It is also regularly used by officials during severe weather situations, including Hurricane Dorian in Florida, the California wildfires, and Cyclone Fani in India.

