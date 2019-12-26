Asia-Pacific 5G Chipset Market Outlook to 2027 - The Market is Anticipating a Robust 44.4% CAGR During 2019-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
December 26, 2019 05:19 PM EST
The "Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Operation Frequency; Product; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific 5G chipset market accounted for US$ 321.9 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 8,674 Mn in 2027.
Driving factors such as a rise in demand for a reliable communication network and rapid growth in the developments of smartphones are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of 5G chipset market in the coming years. Further, concerns around spectrum harmonization for 5G globally are expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years and have a high impact on the 5G chipset market in the shorter term. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the deployments of 5G infrastructures.
The major reason for this is the high population density of China and India resulting in a large number of smartphone subscriptions, supporting government initiatives towards a digitalized economy, huge investments in laying out optical fiber infrastructure that would connect to the backhaul of 5G networks and enhanced focus on concepts such as smart cities and smart buildings.
China is the most populated country in the world, and a country with a large number of companies established. ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Inc. that are two largest telecommunication companies in China, are investing significant funds for the development of 5G technology. These new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to the high growth of the 5G chipset market in the region.
The 5G chipset market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several end-users, and the competitive dynamics in the market are anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the 5G chipset market further.
The governments of most of the economies in the APAC region are focusing on the advancement of 4G LTE in order to ensure a seamless transition into 5G technology. In APAC, China will lead the initial commercialization of 5G, due to the frequent adoption of advanced technology, huge population, and strong government support for 5G development in the country. Furthermore, the government of Japan has funded about USD 300 million for promoting the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), with other technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and robotics. The government is supporting the advancement of faster fiber-optic cables for enabling these technologies that would form the backbone for the efficient working of 5G networks.
The 5G chipset market by product is segmented into devices, customer premises equipment, and network infrastructure equipment. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the devices segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the 5G chipset market. The penetration rate of mobile/smartphones is very wide in APAC region, as this region is the home of highly penetrated market across the world namely: Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore. According to certain study it has been noticed that the China, Japan, and South Korea will drive the advancement of 5G technology. Furthermore, Australia is harnessing the opportunities of the adoption of 5G Technology.
Some of the players present in 5G chipset market are Broadcom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson, and Xilinx, Inc. among others.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Asia Pacific 5G chipset market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific 5G chipset market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
- Scrutinize in-depth Asia Pacific market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market - By Operation Frequency
1.3.2 Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market - By Product
1.3.3 Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market - By End-user
1.3.4 Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market - By Country
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. 5G Chipset Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis - Asia Pacific
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. 5G Chipset Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in demand for a reliable communication network
5.1.2 Rapid growth in the developments of smartphones
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Concerns around spectrum harmonization for 5G globally
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Encouraging Government investments to develop 5G technology
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 New use cases related to industrial, enterprise and residential sector
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. 5G Chipset Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)
7. Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Analysis - By Operation frequency
7.1 Overview
7.2 Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Breakdown, By Operation Frequency, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Sub-6 GHz
7.4 Between 26 and 39 GHz
7.5 Above 39 GHz
8. Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Analysis - By Product
8.1 Overview
8.2 Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Breakdown, By Product, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Devices
8.4 Customer Premises Equipment
8.5 Network Infrastructure Equipment
9. Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Analysis - By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Breakdown, By End User, 2019 & 2027
9.3 Automotive & Transportation
9.4 Energy & Utilities
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Retail
9.7 Building Automation
9.8 Industrial Automation
9.9 Consumer Electronics
9.10 Public Safety & Surveillance
10. Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market - Country Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 New Development
11.3 Merger & Acquisition
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Broadcom, Inc.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.3 International Business Machines Corporation
12.4 Infineon Technologies AG
12.5 Mediatek Inc.
12.6 Nokia Corporation
12.7 Qualcomm Incorporated
12.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.9 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
12.10 Xilinx, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbac2r
