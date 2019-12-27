Global Functional Safety Market Expected to Generate a Value of USD 7.1 Billion by End of the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 27, 2019 09:35 AM EST
The "Functional Safety Market by Offering (Component (Safety Sensor, Programmable Safety System, Final Control Element), Services), System (ESD, TMC, F&G, HIPPS, BMS), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The functional safety market is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 7.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8%.
Functional safety market to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2024
The key factors driving the market's growth include strict mandates for safety regulations, surging demand for safety systems in the oil & gas industry, high requirement for reliable safety systems to ensure personnel and asset protection, and rise in industrial revolution 4.0. However, high investment required for installing functional safety systems and lack of awareness and complexity of standards will likely restrain the growth.
Market for fire & gas monitoring systems to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The fire and gas monitoring system market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Fire and gas safety systems continuously monitor fire or combustible/toxic gas leakages and provide early warning to prevent escalations. By implementing functional safety-certified fire and gas systems, plants can meet their safety and critical infrastructure protection requirements. The IEC 61511 and ANSI/ISA standards are increasingly being followed in various process industries, thereby contributing to the high growth of the market for fire & gas systems.
Oil & gas industry to hold major share of functional safety market during forecast period
The oil & gas industry is expected to hold the majority market share from 2019 to 2024. The oil & gas industry faces different types of risks and hazards, thereby giving rise to serious accidents that might have an adverse impact on people, assets, and environment. In avoiding such incidents, functional safety becomes a matter of utmost importance. Various safety instrumented systems are used in the oil & gas industry. For instance, ESDs are used to minimize the consequences of emergencies by shutting down systems and equipment and isolating hydrocarbon inventories, electrical equipment, and emergency ventilation control. Further, HIPPS are used to safeguard pipelines, vessels, and process packages against overpressure.
Europe to be largest market for functional safety systems during forecast period
Europe is expected to lead the global functional safety market, in terms of size, from 2019 to 2024. The functional safety and functional safety requirements are stringent in Europe; these regulatory standards and safety directives in the region are driving the growth of the market for functional safety in Europe. A few key market players, such as ABB (Switzerland), Omron (Japan), and Siemens (Germany), offer safety solutions and services to manufacturing companies in Europe.
Reasons to buy the report:
- Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for markets based on offering, system, industry, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the functional safety market.
- A value chain analysis has been performed to provide an in-depth insight into the functional safety market.
- Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the functional safety market have been detailed in this report.
- The report includes a detailed competitive landscape along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenues of key players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Functional Safety Market
4.2 Market, By System
4.3 Market, By Component
4.4 Market, By Service
4.5 Market, By Offering
4.6 Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Safety Integrity Level (SIL)
5.4 Process Flow Analysis of Functional Safety
6 Functional Safety Market, By System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)
6.3 Fire & Gas Monitoring
6.4 High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)
6.5 Burner Management System (BMS)
6.6 Turbomachinery Control (TMC)
7 Functional Safety Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Component
7.3 Service
8 Functional Safety Market, By Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Oil & Gas
8.3 Food & Beverages
8.4 Pharmaceuticals
8.5 Chemicals
8.6 Power Generation
8.7 Metals & Mining
8.8 Water & Wastewater
8.9 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 APAC
9.5 RoW
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Functional Safety Market
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.5 Business Strategy Excellence
10.6 Competitive Situation & Trends
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Schneider Electric
11.1.2 Honeywell
11.1.3 ABB
11.1.4 Rockwell
11.1.5 Hima Paul
11.1.6 Yokogawa
11.1.7 Emerson Electric
11.1.8 GE
11.1.9 Omron
11.1.10 Siemens Ag
11.2 Right to Win
11.3 Other Key Players
11.3.1 Johnson Controls
11.3.2 Balluff GmbH
11.3.3 Mogas Industries
11.3.4 Pietro Fiorentini (Arvan SRL)
11.3.5 Frames Group
11.3.6 Schlumberger
11.3.7 Intertek
11.3.8 Dekra SE
11.3.9 TUV SUD
11.3.10 TUV Rheinland
11.3.11 SGS Group
11.3.12 Exida
11.3.13 Velan Inc
11.3.14 Paladon Systems Ltd.
11.3.15 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5dva5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005178/en/
SYS-CON has been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others CloudEXPO®, BigDataEXPO®, DevOpsSUMMIT, Internet of ThingsExpoTM, WebRTC Summit, Cloud Computing Bootcamp, and IoT Bootcamp.
Dec. 22, 2019 10:00 PM EST
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 22, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT