Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

December 30, 2019
The "Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The smart & mobile supply chain solutions market report provides analysis for the period 2017-2027, wherein the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period, and 2018 is the base year. The report covers all the major technologies and trends playing a significant role in the expansion of market during the forecast period. It also highlights the market dynamics, which comprise drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with the impact analysis of the drivers on the market during the given period. The study provides a complete outlook on the evolution of the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).
Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market: Scope of the Report
The report highlights the competitive landscape of the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and initiated by them in the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. The complete smart & mobile supply chain solutions market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the expansion of the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary : Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Technology Roadmap
4.3. Key Market Indicator
4.4. Market Factor Analysis
4.5. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.6. Regulations and Policies - by Region
4.7. Adoption Analysis, by Technology
4.8. Market Analysis of Mobile Devices in Supply Chain Management Solutions
4.9. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2027
4.10. Market Opportunity Analysis
4.11. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.12. Market Outlook
5. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solution
5.1. Overview and Definitions
5.2. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solution, 2017-2027
6. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Enterprise Size
6.1. Overview
6.2. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017-2027
7. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry
7.1. Overview
7.2. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017-2027
8. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Regional Analysis
8.2. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027
9. North America Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. North America Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solution, 2017-2027
9.3. North America Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017-2027
9.4. North America Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017-2027
9.5. North America Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027
10. U.S. Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Canada Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Europe Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Germany Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
14. U.K. Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
15. France Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Asia Pacific Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
17. China Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Japan Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
19. India Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
20. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
21. GCC Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
22. South Africa Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
23. South America Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
24. Brazil Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast
25. Competition Landscape
25.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
25.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company (2017)
25.3. Product Mapping, by Major Vendors
26. Company Profiles
26.1. SAP SE
26.2. Oracle Corporation
26.3. JDA Software Group, Inc.
26.4. Manhattan Associates, Inc.
26.5. Epicor Software Corporation
26.6. IBM Corporation
26.7. Descartes Systems Group, Inc.
26.8. Infor Global Solutions, Inc.
26.9. GT Nexus Inc.
26.10. Kewill Systems Plc
27. Key Takeaways
