Alpha Holdings Highlights Benefits of Its Alternate Financing Proposal for OncoSec

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 30, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Alpha Holdings, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 117670) (“Alpha”), the largest stockholder of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (“OncoSec”), with an approximate 15.1% ownership stake, today sent a letter to its fellow OncoSec stockholders in advance of the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders, currently scheduled for January 17, 2020, urging them to vote on the BLUE proxy card “AGAINST” the proposed takeover of OncoSec by China Grand Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Holdings (“CGP”) and Sirtex Medical US Holdings, Inc. (“Sirtex”), an affiliate of GCP (together, “China Grand”).
The full text of the letter, which compares the stockholder unfriendly China Grand Takeover to a more favorable financing alternative offered by Alpha, is set forth below and can also be found at www.VoteNoOncoSec.com, along with other related materials.
December 30, 2019
Dear Fellow OncoSec Stockholders:
You have an important decision to make at the Special Meeting of Stockholders of OncoSec Medical Incorporated on January 17, 2020:
Do you want OncoSec to pursue the change of control transaction with China Grand1 or explore an alternative financing arrangement with Alpha Holdings? We believe the choice is clear.
|
China Grand Takeover
|
Alpha Holdings Alternative Financing
|
Change of Control to a Third Party – A transfer of 53% of the stock of OncoSec in a transaction that would massively dilute stockholders in exchange for $30 million, or roughly 10-12 months of financing.
|
Alignment of Investor Interests – Raising $30 million in two tranches over the next 12 months. We believe that Alpha’s and the consortium’s interest in OncoSec would be more aligned with the interests of minority stockholders than China Grand.
|
Eventual Board Takeover – China Grand would control director elections with its 53% stake and also have the ability to appoint up to 5 directors on OncoSec’s Board – even if China Grand reduces its ownership to 23%.
|
No Board Takeover – No such disproportionate Board takeover under Alpha’s alternative financing.
|
Restrictions on OncoSec’s Business – So long as China Grand owns 23%, OncoSec cannot take certain actions without China Grand’s permission, including amending its bylaws, repurchasing shares or selling assets.
|
No Supermajority Blocking Rights – OncoSec would have a greater ability to run its business in its own interest, not China Grand’s.
|
Veto Over a Potential Sale – With majority control, China Grand would be in a position to block any other potential acquiror.
|
No Capping of Upside – Alpha would not require terms like the “no talk” agreement or the disappearing “option” that could deter third-party offers.
|
Licensing Agreement – The license agreement does not require China Grand to develop or sell OncoSec’s licensed products, giving China Grand the right to shelve the products based on its own interests, not OncoSec’s.
|
No Licensing Agreement – OncoSec would be free to seek additional funds through a licensing deal with a “best efforts” clause and receive compensation for licensing those rights if it chooses to do so. Alpha intends to actively assist OncoSec in this process.
|
No Alignment of Interests – Management’s long-term interests are not aligned with OncoSec’s stockholders.
|
No Management Severance Costs – We do not believe any management “golden parachutes” would be triggered by Alpha’s proposed transaction.
|
Torreya Success Fee of $1.2 Million – Torreya is owed $1.2 million if the China Grand transaction closes.
|
No Torreya Success Fee – Which would mitigate termination expenses, if any, owed by OncoSec.
On December 20, 2019, Alpha Holdings announced that:
- Alpha would lead a consortium that would provide up to $10 million of financing during the first quarter of 2020 by purchasing OncoSec shares and/or convertible bonds to limit the dilution of existing stockholders.
- Alpha will seek to ensure OncoSec has the necessary funding in the future for the Company’s continued success, including by providing up to $20 million in additional funding over the next 12 months.
- To preserve the maximum value of the Company and stockholders’ rights, Alpha’s proposal would require OncoSec to terminate all agreements with China Grand, including the License Agreement with CGP and Services Agreement with Sirtex. In addition, Alpha’s proposal would also require the elimination of all “golden parachute” payments payable to current members of management.
In response to our proposal, OncoSec raised several questions about the details, including why Alpha did not contact OncoSec to discuss the proposal. The answer is simple: Because OncoSec agreed to a “no talk” provision in its deal with China Grand, which states that OncoSec must “not engage in any discussions or enter into any agreements or share any information with any Third Party relating to a Competing Proposal.2”
VOTE DOWN THE CHINA GRAND TRANSACTION TO LIFT THE “NO TALK” PROVISION TO ALLOW ALPHA TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVE FINANCING DISCUSSIONS WITH ONCOSEC
If OncoSec wishes to discuss the terms of our proposal – including price, capital structure, timing or consortium members – we are standing by and ready to engage.
OncoSec tries to divert the issue by blaming Alpha for not having acted sooner.3 But the relevant question is: “Why didn’t the OncoSec Board carry out its fiduciary duty to stockholders by exploring every potential source of financing, including by approaching its largest stockholder, Alpha Holdings, about a potential transaction?”
Alpha Holdings believes in OncoSec’s long-term prospects and has stepped up to provide an alternative financing proposal that we believe will enable the Company to raise the capital it needs to continue its operations without giving up control and capping future upside that should belong to OncoSec’s current stockholders.
As OncoSec’s largest stockholder, Alpha has every reason to desire that OncoSec is successful over the long term. We have demonstrated our commitment to this Company – and the alignment of our interests with OncoSec’s minority stockholders – through our actions.
Please visit www.VoteNoOncoSec.com for more information about Alpha’s alternative financing proposal and its opposition to the China Grand Takeover of OncoSec.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT! VOTE “AGAINST” THE PROPOSED ONCOSEC TRANSACTION ON THE BLUE PROXY CARD TODAY
We urge you to vote “AGAINST” the China Grand Takeover and demand that your board fulfill its fiduciary duty to all current OncoSec stockholders.
If you have any questions, require assistance in voting your BLUE proxy card, or need additional copies of Alpha’s proxy materials, please contact Okapi Partners at the phone numbers or email address listed below.
OKAPI PARTNERS
+ 1 (212) 297-0720 (Main)
+ 1 (888) 785-6617 (Toll-Free)
Email: [email protected]
Sincerely,
Alpha Holdings
Haynes and Boone, LLP is serving as legal counsel to Alpha.
About Alpha Holdings, Inc.
Alpha Holdings, Inc. is a top-ranked Korean company engaged in the design-development service and manufacturing of system semiconductors, biotechnologies and thermal compound materials. The company, formerly known as Alpha Chips Corp., is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea and was founded in 2002. Alpha is listed on the KOSDAQ Market.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements contained in this press release that are not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depend on future events are "forward-looking statements," which are not guarantees of future performance or results, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "potential," "could," "opportunity," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. The projected results and statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation as to future results. Alpha Holdings disclaims any obligation to update the information herein and reserves the right to change any of its opinions expressed herein at any time as it deems appropriate. Alpha Holdings has not sought or obtained consent from any third party to use any statements or information indicated herein as having been obtained or derived from statements made or published by third parties.
Any future acquisition by Alpha of securities of OncoSec would be subject to customary closing conditions including: the completion of satisfactory due diligence, the entry into mutually agreeable definitive agreements, the absence of any material adverse changes in OncoSec’s business and other conditions that Alpha deems reasonable under the circumstances. This communication is an indication of Alpha’s interest to acquire securities of OncoSec, however, indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase. Alpha may elect to purchase more, fewer or no securities in OncoSec and OncoSec may not agree to enter into any securities transaction with Alpha.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
THIS COMMUNICATION IS BEING MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SOLICITATION OF PROXIES BY ALPHA HOLDINGS, INC. IN RESPECT OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BETWEEN ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (“ONCOSEC”) AND DECADE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED, A DIRECT, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED (“CGP”), AND SIRTEX MEDICAL US HOLDINGS, INC. ONCOSEC HAS SCHEDULED A SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS (THE “SPECIAL MEETING”) IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. ALPHA HOLDINGS, INC. HAS FILED A DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14A WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (THE “SEC”) IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING. STOCKHOLDERS OF ONCOSEC ARE ADVISED TO READ ALPHA HOLDING’S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH SEC BY ALPHA WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PARTICIPANTS IN SUCH PROXY SOLICITATION. THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND FORM OF “BLUE” PROXY CARD AREAVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE AT THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION’S WEBSITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV.
1 When we refer to “China Grand” in this letter, we are referring collectively to China Grand Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Holdings (“CGP”) and Sirtex Medical US Holdings, Inc. (“Sirtex”), an affiliate of GCP.
2 See Section 5.5 of the Stock Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 10, 2019, by and between OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Grand Decade Developments Limited.
3 “Why is Alpha just now putting forward a proposal when they have known about the potential of the CGP/Sirtex Transaction for more than seven months now (since May 2019)?” – OncoSec press release, dated December 20, 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191230005186/en/
Zakia Miami Face Mask Brush Set: 7-Pack Facial Mask Applicator Kit - Hairless Soft Silicone Applicators for Clay Mask Mixing Bowl, Body Lotion And Body Butter Application - Beauty Mask Applying Tools Set.
Dec. 30, 2019 12:45 PM EST
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Dec. 29, 2019 10:45 PM EST
SYS-CON has been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others CloudEXPO®, BigDataEXPO®, DevOpsSUMMIT, Internet of ThingsExpoTM, WebRTC Summit, Cloud Computing Bootcamp, and IoT Bootcamp.
Dec. 29, 2019 10:15 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT