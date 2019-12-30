Velocity Global Launches Interactive Index of Top Global Expansion Destinations

|By Business Wire
|
|December 30, 2019 11:11 AM EST
Velocity Global, the leading provider of global expansion services, launched a new online guide to the most promising destinations around the world for business expansion. The 2019 Global Expansion Tech Index ranked the Netherlands, the United States, China, Denmark, and Singapore as the most favorable countries for tech businesses looking to move into new markets overseas.
The interactive data table, published as part of the business’s annual analysis of how U.S. and UK tech firms approach global expansion, ranks 50 countries on connectivity, infrastructure, knowledge and skills, regulatory complexity and GDP growth, using figures from the World Bank and Global Economic Forum.
The data table’s built-in filters allow firms to order the ranking according to the metrics most important to them and see which countries best suit their specific expansion objectives. Germany, for example, is ninth overall but scored better than any other nation on infrastructure.
The microsite also includes an interactive infographic highlighting key findings from the company’s research into the expansion ambitions of 1,000 U.S. and UK tech companies. The survey revealed that 90% of tech businesses across both countries plan to expand into a new market within the coming years, and that access to new customers and talent are the key drivers behind this.
Ben Wright, CEO at Velocity Global, said: “Our research uncovered ambitious tech sectors on both sides of the Atlantic, teeming with businesses planning to grow their customer base and access new talent across global markets.
“The Global Expansion Tech Index garnered much attention by growing companies curious about where to look next. Our customers repeatedly requested access to the supporting data behind the index and I am excited to announce you can now easily compare countries on multiple vectors for growth opportunities using that data.”
As a follow-up to the 2019 report, Velocity Global plans to publish The State of Global Expansion 2020 Report: Tech Industry, which includes new insights on businesses’ ambitions to go global. The 2020 report is scheduled for a March 2020 release, along with updated data on the microsite.
About Velocity Global
Velocity Global is the leading provider of global employment solutions that has reinvented the way companies expand overseas. With unrivalled expertise in over 185 countries, Velocity Global delivers end-to-end services and best-in-class support to help companies confidently navigate the entire lifecycle of international business. To ensure a compliant, efficient, and flexible international expansion, Velocity Global provides a comprehensive suite of global services that includes International PEO, Entity Setup and Support, Global Talent Acquisition, Immigration, and Consulting.
