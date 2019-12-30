Analysis on North America's $7.4 Billion Smart Lighting Market, 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|December 30, 2019 11:19 AM EST
The "North America Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Coverage
- Base Year Considered: 2018
- Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018
- Market Forecast: 2019-2024
The North America smart lighting market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 7.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 19.6% during 2019-2024.
Smart lighting system is rapidly replacing traditional lighting solutions as it is economical, sustainable and draws lesser power. It is also accessible through smartphone applications, which makes it easy for the user to control. This lighting system has enabled real-time illumination monitoring, intelligent sensing and improvement in connected lighting technology.
Further, the evolution of big data and the internet of things (IoT) has improved the integration of smart lighting with other automated systems used in smart homes.
North America smart lighting market is currently being driven by several factors. The shelf life of smart light is very high, which reduces the need to change the light at regular intervals, as in the case of traditional lights. Owing to this, the market is currently witnessing an increasing acceptance among consumers, thereby catalyzing the market growth in the region.
In addition to this, the continuous technological advancements in the design and manufacturing of smart lighting systems have increased their power efficiency and expanded their applications across several sectors. Furthermore, the high per capita incomes of the consumers have enabled them to invest in improved technologies, such as smart lighting.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the North America smart lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the North America smart lighting market?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart lighting market on the basis of offering?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart lighting market on the basis of communication technology?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart lighting market on the basis of installation type?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart lighting market on the basis of light source?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart lighting market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America smart lighting industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America smart lighting industry?
- What is the structure of the North America smart lighting industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the North America smart lighting industry?
- What are the profit margins in the North America smart lighting industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Lighting Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Offering
5.3 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Installation Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Light Source
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 North America Smart Lighting Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Smart Lighting Market: Breakup by Offering
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Lights and Luminaires
7.1.2 Lighting Controls
7.2 Software
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Design and Engineering
7.3.2 Installation
7.3.3 Post-Installation
8 North America Smart Lighting Market: Breakup by Communication Technology
8.1 Wired Technology
8.2 Wireless Technology
9 North America Smart Lighting Market: Breakup by Installation Type
9.1 New Installation
9.2 Retrofit Installation
10 North America Smart Lighting Market: Breakup by Light Source
10.1 LED Lamps
10.2 Fluorescent Lamps
10.3 Compact Fluorescent Lamps
10.4 High Intensity Discharge Lamps
10.5 Others
11 North America Smart Lighting Market: Breakup by Application
11.1 Commercial
11.2 Residential
11.3 Public Infrastructure
11.4 Others
12 North America Smart Lighting Market: Breakup by Country
12.1 United States
12.1.1 Historical market Trends
12.1.2 Market Breakup by Offering
12.1.3 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
12.1.4 Market Breakup by Installation Type
12.1.5 Market Breakup by Light Source
12.1.6 Market Breakup by Application
12.1.7 Market Forecast
12.2 Canada
12.2.1 Historical market Trends
12.2.2 Market Breakup by Offering
12.2.3 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
12.2.4 Market Breakup by Installation Type
12.2.5 Market Breakup by Light Source
12.2.6 Market Breakup by Application
12.2.7 Market Forecast
12.3 Mexico
12.3.1 Historical market Trends
12.3.2 Market Breakup by Offering
12.3.3 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
12.3.4 Market Breakup by Installation Type
12.3.5 Market Breakup by Light Source
12.3.6 Market Breakup by Application
12.3.7 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Research and Product Development
14.3 Raw Material/Component Providers
14.4 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)
14.5 Key Technology Providers/System Integrators
14.6 End-Users
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Rivalry
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le24aq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191230005252/en/
