Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|January 3, 2020 07:37 AM EST
The "Counterfeit Money Detection - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Counterfeit Money Detection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%.
Coin & Currency Counter, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Coin & Currency Counter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$68.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Coin & Currency Counter will reach a market size of US$128.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$255.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- AccuBANKER USA
- Cassida Corporation
- Crane Payment Innovations
- Cummins Allison Corp.
- DRI Mark Products, Inc.
- Fraud Fighter
- Glory Ltd.
- Innovative Technology Ltd.
- Japan Cash Machine Co., Ltd.
- Royal Sovereign International, Inc.
- Semacon Business Machines, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Counterfeit Money Detection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Counterfeit Money Detection Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49wes5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005176/en/
