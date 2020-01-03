Emerson Named ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ for Third Year in a Row

|By Business Wire
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global automation technology and engineering company, has been named the “Industrial IoT Company of the Year” by IoT Breakthrough for an unprecedented third consecutive year.
The honor recognizes Emerson’s commitment to helping customers in industries such as chemical, life sciences, power, and oil and gas define and execute a practical and successful path to digital transformation. Emerson recently introduced a new, dedicated digital transformation business that combines Emerson’s leading sensing technology, operational analytics and broad services capabilities to deliver targeted digital solutions to customer challenges.
IoT Breakthrough, which received more than 3,700 nominations for the 2020 competition, recognizes companies, technologies and products worldwide that set themselves apart in IoT categories ranging from industrial and enterprise, to consumer and connected home. Winners are selected by a panel of senior-level professionals experienced in the IoT space, including journalists, analysts and technology executives.
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities can enable a step change in performance, but many companies lack a clear path to get there. A recent survey by Emerson showed more than 70% of companies do not have a vision for data analytics with a clearly defined roadmap to success. Emerson’s new digital transformation business brings together critical resources, along with its existing expertise in consulting, project execution, smart sensor technologies, data management and analytics, to help manufacturers develop and implement pragmatic digital transformation strategies.
“The IIoT space is crowded and can be confusing, so the goal of this organization is to help customers achieve measurable business improvement through a focused strategy and relevant technologies,” said Stuart Harris, group president for Emerson’s digital transformation business. “This award reinforces our leadership with capabilities that are proven to deliver measurable results.”
To help customers realize the promise of digital transformation, Emerson’s Plantweb™ digital ecosystem is highly scalabe, enabling companies to focus on priority areas with a practical roadmap tailored to their business needs and readiness. This is critical because, according to the same Emerson survey, only 26% of respondents are scaling digital transformation pilots, hindering the potential of new technologies to enable widescale improvement.
Emerson continues expanding its Plantweb capabilities through strategic partnerships, investments and innovation, building the industry’s most comprehensive operational analytics portfolio. Together, these dedicated resources are helping guide customers to the right digital transformation strategy and programs that accelerate Top Quartile performance.
“The industrial IoT market is inundated with confusing promises and complex issues as organizations look to embrace innovation and new technology while leveraging their existing investments,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Emerson is ‘breaking through’ the crowded market as a true industrial automation leader by focusing on partnering with their customers from start to finish, helping them define and execute a practical and successful path to digital transformation. Emerson’s most recent developments open up the promise of IIoT to businesses that may otherwise not be able to navigate the digital transformation process, and we are proud to name Emerson our 2020 Industrial IoT Company of the Year.”
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.
About IoT Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.
