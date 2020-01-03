5G Services in North America Report 2020 with Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2020 09:22 AM EST
The "5G Services in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G deployment will replace or transform LTE technologies such as LTE Advanced and LTE Advance Pro. 5G is basically more popular across the market due to its high speed relative to 4G or 3G. The 5G service market is booming due to the ever increasing demand for broad network coverage and high-speed internet, along with the need for reduced power consumption and low latency. A range of industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, entertainment and many others will be redefined by the emergence of 5G technology and connected services. 5G has the potential to deliver extremely wide broadband that possesses ultrareliable low latency communications.
5G, which can also be referred as 5G NR (New Radio), is a standard adopted by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), a standards organization that was also responsible for the development of the 3G UMTS and 4G LTE standards. 5G is primarily divided into two frequency bands: FR1 (450 MHz - 6 GHz) and FR2 (24 GHz - 52 GHz). The early deployment of 5G bands are on FR1, but research continues on FR2 frequencies. The FR2 frequency band is also known as Extremely High Frequency (EHF) or millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency.
5G technology will primarily impact technology areas such as remote workers, smart cities, IoT devices, and digital transformation initiatives. 5G plays a key role in terms of business as it offers better business communications, which enables companies to complete tasks more quickly and efficiently. 5G offers extremely high-speed connectivity, which enables businesses to make use of the help of remote workers to perform various communication tasks such as responding to customer queries, and this can increase the overall productivity and profitability of businesses implementing 5G.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the North American 5G services market and its segments, which are divided by applications, end users and country. The services considered in this report include deployment services; support services such as pre-emptive services offered by technology vendors like Cisco and Ericsson; radio services; predictive services; and operating services (offered by telecom providers such as AT&T, Sprint and Verizon) such as wireless, strategic, voice and data services. It discusses the different applications of 5G services in order to derive specific market estimates. The types of applications include URLLC, mMTC, eMBB and FWA, and the type of end user is further subdivided into consumers and enterprises subsegments. The enterprise segment comprises energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing and others (such as home automation, education, agriculture, BFSI and chemical). The country level segment covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the North American 5G services market.
Market size is forecasted for 2020, 2021 and 2025. Forecasted values are based on technology vendors as well as telecom providers, and governments investments in the commercialization of 5G. As revenue generation has yet to be done through 5G services and commercial deployment is still ongoing, it is expected that the market for 5G services will start to boom by 2020.
The Report Includes:
- A descriptive study with an impact analysis of the 5G telecommunication services in the North American region
- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada and Mexico with revenue forecasts through 2025
- Evaluation of growth driving factors, such as increasing demand for ultra-low latency connectivity as well as increasing development of connected IoT devices strengthening the role of 5G services across the telecom market
- Discussion on market opportunities, including ecosystem architecture, network planning and impact, service design and ROI impact, and 5G stakeholders and their key strategies
- Profiles description of major 5G network providers and commercial partner companies
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- BT Group Plc
- China Mobile
- China Telecom Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Intel Corp.
- KT Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Qualcomm
- Samsung Electronics
- Sk Telecom
- Sprint Corp.
- T-Mobile Us, Inc.
- Telstra
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j14fqh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005222/en/
Argan oil is extracted from the kernels of fruits from the argan-tree (Argania spinosa (L.) Skeels; Sapotaceae) a tree exclusively endemic to Morocco. The worldwide commercial success of argan oil is currently impacting the seed-oil market, and in Morocco, the local economy and the sustainable development of the organ forest.
Jan. 3, 2020 10:00 PM EST
Not all gifts are wrapped in attractive sheets. Some appear in simple forms- like the precious drops of lovesome oil locked within seeds of amazing plants. And the prickly seed oil is indeed among these finest gifts from Mother Nature to us. Over the years, cosmetic chemists have harnessed the benefits of this gift to make fantastic beauty products.
Jan. 3, 2020 09:15 PM EST
SYS-CON has been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others CloudEXPO®, BigDataEXPO®, DevOpsSUMMIT, Internet of ThingsExpoTM, WebRTC Summit, Cloud Computing Bootcamp, and IoT Bootcamp.
Jan. 3, 2020 08:45 PM EST
Zakia Miami Face Mask Brush Set: 7-Pack Facial Mask Applicator Kit - Hairless Soft Silicone Applicators for Clay Mask Mixing Bowl, Body Lotion And Body Butter Application - Beauty Mask Applying Tools Set.
Jan. 3, 2020 07:00 PM EST
It is derived from the plant Ricinus communis, also called the castor oil plant. Castor beans get pressed into a versatile, pale-yellow vegetable oil with a very distinct flavor and smell. As mentioned, it has immense moisturizing benefits, so it can soften flaky skin and infuse life into it. It can also provide a barrier on the skin and protect against moisture loss. For hair, it acts as a lubricant, coating and conditioning strands to improve smoothness and shine. To put it in a nutshell, you ...
Jan. 3, 2020 05:15 PM EST
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Jan. 3, 2020 04:30 PM EST
Extremely gentle on your skin and naturally mild, yet cleanses deep and neat, Moroccan powder is a mineral-rich clay mined from the Atlas Mountain region of Morocco. The native woman of Morocco continues to explore the multi benefits of this red clay. Its history is traced 1,400 years back to the Egyptians and Romans as the first users. It is highly absorbent. This property, combined with the minerals it wields makes the use of Moroccan clay powder a brilliant and efficient way to nourish and e...
Jan. 3, 2020 04:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT