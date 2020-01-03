2019 Study on 5G Private Networks - Key Drivers, the Ecosystem and Market Sizing (2020-2025) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Latest Stories

Effect of Filtration on Virgin Argan Oil: Quality and Stability By Yeshim Deniz Argan oil is extracted from the kernels of fruits from the argan-tree (Argania spinosa (L.) Skeels; Sapotaceae) a tree exclusively endemic to Morocco. The worldwide commercial success of argan oil is currently impacting the seed-oil market, and in Morocco, the local economy and the sustainable development of the organ forest.

Zakia Miami Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil by ZMcare LLC By Yeshim Deniz Not all gifts are wrapped in attractive sheets. Some appear in simple forms- like the precious drops of lovesome oil locked within seeds of amazing plants. And the prickly seed oil is indeed among these finest gifts from Mother Nature to us. Over the years, cosmetic chemists have harnessed the benefits of this gift to make fantastic beauty products.

ZMcare LLC Acquires SYS-CON Media, Launches Argan Oil Magazine By Yeshim Deniz SYS-CON has been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others CloudEXPO®, BigDataEXPO®, DevOpsSUMMIT, Internet of ThingsExpoTM, WebRTC Summit, Cloud Computing Bootcamp, and IoT Bootcamp.

Miami Argan Oil Store Introduces Facial Mask Applicator Kit By Yeshim Deniz Zakia Miami Face Mask Brush Set: 7-Pack Facial Mask Applicator Kit - Hairless Soft Silicone Applicators for Clay Mask Mixing Bowl, Body Lotion And Body Butter Application - Beauty Mask Applying Tools Set.

ZMcare LLC's Zakia Miami Castor Oil and Its Benefits It is derived from the plant Ricinus communis, also called the castor oil plant. Castor beans get pressed into a versatile, pale-yellow vegetable oil with a very distinct flavor and smell. As mentioned, it has immense moisturizing benefits, so it can soften flaky skin and infuse life into it. It can also provide a barrier on the skin and protect against moisture loss. For hair, it acts as a lubricant, coating and conditioning strands to improve smoothness and shine. To put it in a nutshell, you ...

The First Argan Oil Store in the U.S. By Zakia Bouachraoui ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.

Seven Secrets of Zakia Miami Organic Clay Powder Extremely gentle on your skin and naturally mild, yet cleanses deep and neat, Moroccan powder is a mineral-rich clay mined from the Atlas Mountain region of Morocco. The native woman of Morocco continues to explore the multi benefits of this red clay. Its history is traced 1,400 years back to the Egyptians and Romans as the first users. It is highly absorbent. This property, combined with the minerals it wields makes the use of Moroccan clay powder a brilliant and efficient way to nourish and e...

Moroccanoil Introduces New Mask Collection By Zakia Bouachraoui Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.

ZMcare Miami Argan Oil Revolutionizes Beauty Marketplace By Zakia Bouachraoui The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...

Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil by Stealth Startup ZMcare Miami By Zakia Bouachraoui We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...

Prickly Pear Cactus Thrives in Morocco By Zakia Bouachraoui The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...

Steaz Launches 'Mind. Body. Soul.' National Tour By Zakia Bouachraoui Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.

