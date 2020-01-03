SmartMetric Says It’s Nano Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Inside the Credit Card Is an Advanced Tool in the Ongoing Fight Against Credit Card Fraud

|By Business Wire
SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) reports highlights from the True Cost of Fraud Study conducted by Lexis-Nexis that show retail fraud attempts have tripled since 2017. Every dollar “stolen” represents more than $3 lost on average due to merchandise redistribution, investigation and other costs.
It’s not just the volume of fraud that is rising, but the actual bottom-line cost to retailers is increasing year-on-year with the now average cost of fraud being $3.13 average loss per $1.00 of fraud.
It has been reported that in 2018 alone, $24.26 Billion was lost due to payment card fraud worldwide. The United States leads the world in credit card fraud with 38.6% of reported card fraud losses in 2018.
Credit card fraud increased by 18.4% in 2018 and is still increasing.
The Lexus-Nexis report also showed that 43% of retailers surveyed said that verifying customer identity was the biggest challenge they face.
SmartMetric has produced a credit and debit card that 100% verifies the identity of the card user. Simply, the card will not work unless and until the card's internal nano fingerprint scanner has scanned the cardholder’s fingerprint and uses a 100% fingerprint match to turn on the card.
“What we have created is unsurpassed identity validation while at the same time, card use protection allowing only the authorized card user to use the card using the power of our nano biometric technology built inside the card,” said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick today.
SmartMetric is a USA-based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe the United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.
To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com
Source data: https://shiftprocessing.com/credit-card-fraud-statistics/ https://risk.lexisnexis.com/insights-resources/infographic/2019-true-cost-of-fraud-retail-edition
Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
