Global Decentralized Identity Market Report 2020: Strategic Analysis and Future Outlook to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2020 11:57 AM EST
The "Global Decentralized Identity Market: Focus on DID Class, Identity Modality, Application, and Use Cases; Strategic Analysis and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As per the report, the global decentralized identity market is still at a nascent stage.
The global decentralized identity market is projected to grow manifold in the coming decade. The global decentralized identity market is expected to be majorly driven by increasing data breach incidents and rising concerns for an individual's data protection and privacy.
Expert Quote
The decentralized identity market is lately a buzzword in the enterprise sector due to a myriad of benefits, and when clubbed with blockchain, it offers numerous solutions in the business landscape, benefitting the user as well as enterprise. The interoperability has, however, posed certain challenges to the development activities of decentralized identity for which the governments across many countries are working on to develop standards in order to curb this challenge.
Scope of the Market
The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global decentralized identity market, including a thorough analysis of the types of industries and ecosystem sub-segments. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the technology trends governing the market. The scope of this report is largely focused on the industries catering to decentralized identity for different regions. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight into the major market players in the global decentralized identity market using the supply chain analysis.
The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the major ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. It includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global decentralized identity market in terms of various factors influencing the same. The market has been segmented in terms of DID class', user type', application', identity modality', and region'.
Market Segmentation
The decentralized identity market has been tracked along the lines of types of DID class, user type, application, identity modality, and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-the-World). The market scenario of DID class (public DID, private DID), user type (individual, enterprise), identity modality (physiological, behavioral), and application (finance, government, healthcare, housing, and mobility, among others) have been analyzed qualitatively. The report also covers the decentralized identity market on a global scale and consequently, gives a key overview of the market scenario in different regions. A separate segment specifically has been dedicated to the key global regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the World.
Based on DID class, the global decentralized identity market is segmented into public DID and private DID. Public DIDs are appropriate for users who want an activity or interaction to be linked to them, which can be verified by other users. Public DIDs usually face an issue of being traceable, as all the activities are linked to a single DID. This results in a number of privacy and safety risks. Hence, pairwise DIDs are used, which can be generated whenever a user wants their interactions to be isolated and also prevent correlation. Apart from DID class, the report also provides a comprehensive outlook on applications. The market scenario is currently more dominant in the banking & financial sector for user KYC and authentication. The use cases prevalent in the industry is more inclined toward the banking sector, due to a growing number of cyberthreats and privacy issues faced by the customers.
Key Companies in the Global Market
A list of 15 Decentralized Identity companies has been analyzed in the report, including platform and solution vendors, trust service providers, system integrators, and service providers. Some of the key players operating in these segments include EVERNYM, uPort, and Civic Technologies.
Major Questions Answered in the Report
- What does decentralized identity refer to, and what are some related concepts surrounding the same?
- What is the chief importance of decentralized identity?
- What are the key technological trends prevailing in the identity ecosystem?
- What are the major driving forces, trends, restraints, and growth opportunities that can influence the global decentralized identity market during the forecast period 2019-2024?
- Who are the key players in the decentralized identity space among platform providers, software/technology providers, network operators, and trust and authentication service providers, among others?
- What are the holistic point of view of the industry analyst in terms of latest trends, upcoming technologies in the space of decentralized identity, and the scope of its adoption in the future?
- Which are the key start-ups who are currently playing an active role in the growth of decentralized identity ecosystem?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Decentralized Identity: Definition
1.2 Decentralized Identity and Blockchain Concept
1.2.1 Decentralization
1.2.2 Data Integrity
1.2.3 Digital Signature
1.2.4 Data Mining
1.2.5 Proof-of-Work (PoW)
1.2.6 Proof-of-Stake (PoS)
1.3 Market Overview
1.4 Market Drivers
1.4.1 Increasing Number of Data Breaches
1.4.2 Establishment of Consortiums and Associations
1.4.3 Growing Need of Non-Human Digital IDs and Security in Consumer Goods
1.5 Market Restraints
1.5.1 Interoperability Among the Identity System
1.5.2 Lack of Regulatory Guidelines and Standardization
1.5.3 Associated Environmental Implications with High Energy Requirements of Cryptography Techniques
1.6 Market Opportunities
1.6.1 Integration of Blockchain in Decentralized Identity
1.6.2 Emerging Need for Smart Contracts
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies
2.1.1 Business Expansions
2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
2.1.3 Product Launches
2.1.4 Other Key Activities
2.2 Business Model
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Ecosystem Analysis
3.2 Evolution of Identity
3.3 Need of Decentralized Identity
3.4 Industry Concepts
3.4.1 Merkle Tree
3.4.2 Zooko's Triangle
3.4.3 Seven Laws of Identity
3.4.4 Principles of Self-Sovereign Identity
3.5 Technology Trends
3.5.1 Compliance Management
3.5.2 Development in Authentication and Trust Frameworks
3.5.3 Biometric-as-a-Service
3.6 Standards and Regulations
3.7 Decentralized Identity Use Cases
3.7.1 Existing Use Case
3.8 Key Players Active in the Decentralized Identity Market
4 Global Decentralized Identity Market (by DID Class)
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Public DID
4.3 Pairwise DIDs
5 Global Decentralized Identity Market (by User Type)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Individual
5.3 Enterprise
6 Global Decentralized Identity Market (by Identity Modality)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Physiological
6.3 Behavioral
7 Global Decentralized Identity Market (by Application)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Finance
7.3 Government
7.4 Healthcare
7.5 Housing
7.6 Mobility
7.7 Others
8 Global Decentralized Identity Market (by Region)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.5 Rest-of-the-World
8.6 BIS's Outlook for Key Regions
9 Company Profiles
9.1 Overview
9.2 Authenteq Tarbena GmbH
9.3 Civic Technologies, Inc.
9.4 EVERNYM INC.
9.5 uPort
9.6 Nuggets Tokens Ltd.
9.7 Datarella GmbH
9.8 Cambridge Blockchain Inc
9.9 VeriMe
9.10 ExistenceID
9.11 Everest
9.12 FINEMA CO., LTD.
9.13 Bloom Protocol
9.14 Jolocom GmbH
9.15 Blockstack PBC
9.16 R3
9.17 Microsoft Corporation
9.18 List of Emerging Players
9.18.1 Validated ID, SL
9.18.2 Keyp GmbH
9.18.3 NewBanking
9.18.4 Metadium Technology Inc.
9.18.5 TheKey BDMI International Foundation Ltd.
9.18.6 Trusti
9.18.7 Fractal GmbH
9.18.8 AGEify
9.18.9 MADANA
9.18.10 Peer Mountain
9.18.11 Dominode
9.18.12 Hu-Manity.co
9.18.13 globaliD
9.18.14 Hub
9.18.15 Vetty
9.18.16 1Kosmos
9.18.17 V-ID
9.18.18 Velix.id
9.18.19 DIW Token
9.18.20 Blockchain Helix AG
9.18.21 Kimlic OU
9.18.22 Persona
9.18.23 VerTrius
9.18.24 NuID, Inc.
9.18.25 KABN
9.18.26 Decentral Inc.
9.18.27 BlockSystem, Inc.
9.18.28 SelfKey
9.18.29 ShoCard, Inc.
9.18.30 Netki, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1g6tp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005292/en/
Argan oil is extracted from the kernels of fruits from the argan-tree (Argania spinosa (L.) Skeels; Sapotaceae) a tree exclusively endemic to Morocco. The worldwide commercial success of argan oil is currently impacting the seed-oil market, and in Morocco, the local economy and the sustainable development of the organ forest.
Jan. 3, 2020 10:00 PM EST
Not all gifts are wrapped in attractive sheets. Some appear in simple forms- like the precious drops of lovesome oil locked within seeds of amazing plants. And the prickly seed oil is indeed among these finest gifts from Mother Nature to us. Over the years, cosmetic chemists have harnessed the benefits of this gift to make fantastic beauty products.
Jan. 3, 2020 09:15 PM EST
SYS-CON has been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others CloudEXPO®, BigDataEXPO®, DevOpsSUMMIT, Internet of ThingsExpoTM, WebRTC Summit, Cloud Computing Bootcamp, and IoT Bootcamp.
Jan. 3, 2020 08:45 PM EST
Zakia Miami Face Mask Brush Set: 7-Pack Facial Mask Applicator Kit - Hairless Soft Silicone Applicators for Clay Mask Mixing Bowl, Body Lotion And Body Butter Application - Beauty Mask Applying Tools Set.
Jan. 3, 2020 07:00 PM EST
It is derived from the plant Ricinus communis, also called the castor oil plant. Castor beans get pressed into a versatile, pale-yellow vegetable oil with a very distinct flavor and smell. As mentioned, it has immense moisturizing benefits, so it can soften flaky skin and infuse life into it. It can also provide a barrier on the skin and protect against moisture loss. For hair, it acts as a lubricant, coating and conditioning strands to improve smoothness and shine. To put it in a nutshell, you ...
Jan. 3, 2020 05:15 PM EST
ZMCARE LLC, a Miami, FL organic hair and skincare company announced today that the first exclusive argan oil store in the United States will open in Miami, FL in January 2020. Zakia Miami argan oil store will be located at the Venetian Isle Shopping Center in Lighthouse Point, FL. Following the store's opening, ZMCARE LLC will open its exclusive argan oil boutique at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, FL.
Jan. 3, 2020 04:30 PM EST
Extremely gentle on your skin and naturally mild, yet cleanses deep and neat, Moroccan powder is a mineral-rich clay mined from the Atlas Mountain region of Morocco. The native woman of Morocco continues to explore the multi benefits of this red clay. Its history is traced 1,400 years back to the Egyptians and Romans as the first users. It is highly absorbent. This property, combined with the minerals it wields makes the use of Moroccan clay powder a brilliant and efficient way to nourish and e...
Jan. 3, 2020 04:30 PM EST
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT