Innovate or Die! Best-Selling Ninja Future, With New Content, Now in Paperback

|January 3, 2020 02:19 PM EST
How will artificial intelligence shape the future of work? And how can companies prepare for this shifting landscape? In the updated version of the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA)® latest book, Gary Shapiro – president and CEO of CTA and New York Times best-selling author – explains the innovative pathways workers and employers must embrace to thrive in the future of work.
Now in paperback – with a new bonus chapter – national bestseller Ninja Future: Secrets to Success in the New World of Innovation explains the new government solutions, educational pathways and apprenticeships that can prepare readers for the shifting global workforce. In the new chapter “Ninja Pathways to New Jobs,” Shapiro writes:
“In late 2018, as I put the finishing touches on this manuscript, I had a nagging feeling I had forgotten something. In the spring of 2019, while meeting with Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump in the White House, it hit me. This book … doesn’t much cover the tech industry’s responsibility to prepare workers, many of whom are anxious and uneasy about our technological future, for these great jobs.”
Ms. Trump will join Shapiro for a keynote discussion at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas, NV, on “The Path to the Future of Work” on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 2 PM PT in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom. They will discuss employer-led strategies to reskill workers, create apprenticeships and develop K-12 STEM education programs.
In Ninja Future – the sequel to his previous book Ninja Innovation: The Ten Killer Strategies of the World’s Most Successful Businesses – Shapiro explains the benefits of technology in our world and offers insight from industry leaders for readers to prosper in a fast-paced future of innovation. Shapiro draws examples from global companies across industries, as well as startup innovators, to show how every company is a technology company and reveal the emerging technologies that will transform our future. With more than 30 years of experience driving CES®, the world’s largest and most influential tech event, Shapiro knows the keys to thriving in a changing business environment.
“For business leaders across industries to innovate, they must prepare for the shifting needs of the future economy and equip their teams with the skills to thrive,” said Shapiro. “Ninja Future takes the key traits of ninja innovators from my first book and applies them to our global future. Ninja innovators will embrace the obstacles and opportunities thrown their way to usher in the ninja future and create value for their world.”
Praise for Ninja Future:
“In Ninja Future, Gary Shapiro paints a compelling picture of the accelerating pace of technology innovation that is touching so many parts of our life, including health, home automation, or communication… A terrific read for anyone working in industries touched by technology innovation i.e., everyone!” - Hubert Joly, executive chairman, Best Buy
“Each chapter is filled with insights designed to help employees, employers and policymakers navigate our global, connected future – from 5G, to the Internet of Things, and everything in between. This is an engaging, informative, must-read for anyone who wants to be better prepared for what lies ahead." - David Hagan, former chairman and CEO, Boingo Wireless
“Gary has a gift for translating complex and dry tech concepts into easy-to-read stories. Masterfully describing how new technologies like big data, IoT, and AI are revolutionizing society, Ninja Future provides inspiring, compelling advice on how to thrive through constant innovation as well as how to become the type of leader that our future needs.” - Ximena Hartsock, cofounder and president, Phone2Action
Ninja Future paperback edition launches January 7, 2020, and is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About the book:
Published by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins
Hardcover ISBN: 9780062890511 / $25.99
Paperback ISBN: 978-0062890528 / $17.99
E-book ISBN: 9780062890535
Audiobook ISBN: 9780062908919
About the author:
Gary Shapiro is president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, the U.S. trade association representing more than 2,000 consumer technology companies, and author of the New York Times best-selling books, “Ninja Innovation: The Ten Killer Strategies of the World’s Most Successful Businesses” and “The Comeback: How Innovation Will Restore the American Dream.”
About Consumer Technology Association:
As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.
